There’s no conundrum quite like planning what to wear when traveling. Your flights can be booked, your suitcase is fully packed, and your itinerary is planned to a “T” — but putting together an outfit you can wear between an airport, flight, and your final destination can feel like a gargantuan task. Luckily for you, there’s plenty of inspiration to find in outfits worn by some of the world’s most stylish stars before you head to the terminal — and they’re all formulas that will feel comfortable without looking underdressed.

Though these looks couldn’t be more different, they all have one thing in common: ease. Whether it’s a pair of cargo pants with a slick leather jacket, a feminine midi dress, or a classic tank top and jeans, every outfit is just as relaxed as it is chic. Best of all, they’re composed of pieces you can still shop for today when ideating your own travel ensembles, no matter how specific — including graphic T-shirts and soft knits that are ideal for layering.

One of the best elements of celebrities’ travel outfits, whether they’re arriving at an international destination or jumping into a black car, is that they value versatility just as much as we do. Much of the best travel attire includes closet staples that can be worn on a range of occasions, while also being essential for any jetsetter’s wardrobe. There’s nothing like a roomy leather tote or polished crossbody bag to carry your essentials on and off the tarmac, or practical sneakers and ballet flats you can wear from the lounge to a sightseeing tour. Plus, there’s no shortage of sharp sunglasses that will give any ensemble a glamorous feeling — whether you’re genuinely just trying to block out the sun or desperately evading paparazzi.

Below, prepare for your next fashion-forward flight with six easy-to-recreate outfits à la Rihanna, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, and more.

Mixed-And-Matched Leather

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In 2015, Rihanna left LAX in a graphic T-shirt and cargo pants, clutching a roomy leather tote — an easy, casual outfit that anyone can throw together. What made her off-duty look appear put-together, however, was its color palette — a mix of black and brown hues that played off the pattern of her camouflage-printed bottoms. A biker jacket, aviator sunglasses, and matching low-top sneakers added a cool-girl edge.

Dress Down Your Dresses

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Daisy Edgar-Jones made headlines this summer while leaving the Cannes airport in a white midi dress. The actor’s look appeared prim, but its lightweight fabric and longer silhouette actually make it perfect for traveling. A sweater nonchalantly knotted over her shoulders added a coastal feel, but could just as easily have been worn overtop against chilly indoor temperatures. Plus, Edgar-Jones' chic accessories — a black East-West bag, ballet flats, and oval sunglasses — are easy everyday styles that provided a sophisticated finishing touch to her in-flight ensemble.

Buttoned-Up

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Jennie showed a polished take on airport dressing in 2024, waiting with her luggage in a tan cardigan, simple black trousers, and sneakers — plus a chic Chanel flap bag. The Blackpink star’s outfit formula has a preppy appearance, but it’s deceptively great for traveling. A cozy cardigan can be buttoned up or left open with any tank top, tee, or crop top, while wide-leg pants are roomy and can be perfectly streamlined with a matching shoe.

Monochromatic Matching

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Before heading to Cannes in 2022, Bella Hadid paired a matching black tank top-and-pants set with penny loafers and rectangular sunglasses for a minimalist touch. The simple outfit made excellent use of basic pieces, elevated by a sleek shoe. With a recreation of the look, you could easily transition from in-flight comfort to a dressier cocktail hour.

Roomy Denim

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While wrapping a day of press for The Odyssey, Zendaya wore a plain white tank top and wide-leg jeans (so baggy, one could fool themselves into thinking they’re glorified sweatpants), creating a look that's perfect for travel in the process. With her large beige tote bag and ballet flats, the actor’s outfit had the ease and composition of an outfit that could be dressed up or down with just one outer layer.

Cozy Colormaxxing

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Dua Lipa has always kept her passport at the ready — even as far back as 2019, when the holiday-loving singer left the airport in various cozy loungewear pieces. Her hoodie and sweatpants coordinated from their distinct green hues, framed by fluffy pink slippers and a red cap, bringing the soft set a burst of personality. Combining separates in different shades of the same color is a clever move that makes even the most oversized, pajama-adjacent pieces look like they were meant to go together.