Much like denim, it can be hard to stray from the lineup of trusty, wear-everywhere sweaters you turn to season after season. You know the ones: They’re seriously soft (read: not itchy in the slightest) and fit like an absolute dream. No, we’re not saying you should abandon these tried-and-true knits, but this fall, might we suggest dabbling in some of the biggest sweater trends? Fashion-forward and cozy in equal measure, these styles are sure to give your beloved silhouettes a run for their money.

This autumn, bold, attention-commanding sweaters have taken hold of the fashion set. Statement buttons, for instance, are all the rage right now, as are embellished knits. When it comes to styling these bold sweaters, Yuka Izutsu, the founder and creative director of Atelier Delphine, has some advice to keep at top of mind: “I like to create tension — when a knit feels sculptural or maximal, I ground it with something pared back, like black leggings or simple mules,” she tells TZR. And for those partial to minimal knits, fall’s brushed cashmere trend is sure to please. The beauty of these so-soft sweaters is that they pair well with basically any bottom, be it jeans or a miniskirt.

Read on for a breakdown of fall’s five must-know knitwear trends.

Bling It On

If you’re someone who likes sweaters with some pizzazz, turn your attention to the embellished sweater trend. “We’re obsessed with interesting embellishments on knitwear, whether it’s sequins like our Billie cardigan or jeweled pin stripes seen on the Skyla and Elsie styles,” explains Elisa Dahan, the creative director of Dodiee. Even just a smattering of crystals on a sweater can instantly transform the piece. Make sure this trend is on your radar come the holidays (which, somehow, are drawing near).

Feeling Nostalgic

The fashion industry’s love for all things nostalgia is unwavering. Case in point? Throwback looks are coming in hot this fall, says Isabel Holland, the co-founder of HADES. “There’s a return to vintage motifs, knit patterns, and knitting as a hobby,” she tells TZR. In other words, tell your mom to dig up an old argyle or harlequin pullover, or hit up a local thrift store to find some blast-from-the-past knits.

Bold Buttons

Don’t underestimate the power of statement buttons, which, according to Holland, are having a moment this fall. “The weirder the better,” she jokes, adding that the vibe is “irreverent and distinctive, without feeling overdone.” Opt for mismatched buttons, as seen by way of the brand’s Carrington cardigan, or a sweater with coordinating buttons, such as the Tory Burch silhouette below. Either way, just watch the compliments roll in.

Two In One

If you appreciate an item that delivers a great bang for your buck, look no further than the reversible sweater trend. “We have seen a trend for multi-wear styles across all categories, including knitwear,” notes Emma Hill, the founder of Damson Madder. “We’ve just released two fully reversible pieces, the Lia merino wool reversible polo jumper and Bibi boxy merino cardigan, giving our customers two pieces in one.” When you get tired of one side, simply flip it over.

Oh-So Soft

This fall, designers are capitalizing on brushed cashmere styles. “Cashmere continues to define the luxury knitwear conversation, especially brushed and ultra-soft versions that feel new yet still preserve the fiber’s classic sophistication,” Izutsu explains. “The result is high-end, quietly elevated pieces — refined, neutral, and architectural in their sharp simplicity.” Don’t be surprised if you find yourself reaching for a brushed cashmere pullover at least once a week — they’re that cozy.