When it comes to an outfit, sunglasses are often the first thing someone notices. Sure, a bold top or statement shoes are bound to catch the eye — but because frames sit front and center, they naturally steal the spotlight. That sentiment rings especially true right now, as a new crop of emerging eyewear brands is ushering in standout silhouettes just in time for summer.

Take Past Midnight, for instance. Founded by Carolina Lindo and Lauren Mazzei Molinari in 2022, the brand champions oversized, ’90s-inspired sunglasses — a silhouette that’s especially popular right now. However, Mazzei Molinari has noticed that customers aren’t necessarily chasing trends these days. “We’ve found that people want pieces that truly feel intentional and worth investing in,” she tells TZR. “That’s why we’re so particular about every detail — from months of sampling to refining everything down to the fit, weight, and smallest finishes.”

Natalie Gulliver, founder of new luxury eyewear brand Rosa Rims, echoes Mazzei Molinari’s sentiment, noting that shoppers are prioritizing UV protection, premium materials, beautiful craftsmanship, and the overall weight and quality of the frames themselves. “But it’s also about the experience of the product as a whole,” Gulliver, who launched the label last summer, adds. “How the glasses fit, how they hug your face, how they’re packaged when they arrive, [and] the accessories they come with.” In her opinion, the best products — eyewear included — feel thoughtful from start to finish.

Ahead, discover five up-and-coming sunglasses brands you’re sure to see everywhere in the coming months — if you haven’t already.

Based in Miami, Past Midnight has been gaining serious traction in the fashion world — so much so that it’s already caught the attention of Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Dewan, and Ashley Graham. For Lindo, eyewear has always made her feel instantly more confident and put-together. “I wanted to design bold styles that could elevate even the most minimal outfit while still feeling timeless enough to wear every day, season after season,” the co-founder shares. As mentioned, oversized frames are undeniably the brand’s bread and butter. “The Icon, The Icon 2.0, and The Era are our bestsellers,” Mazzei Molinari adds. “We think of them as a modern take on the aviator: timeless at their core, but bolder, more oversized, and expressive.”

If your eyewear taste leans playful, Sardine’s silhouettes are sure to pique your interest. Launched by Danielle McWaters and Lauren Meeker in 2023, the San Francisco-based label moves away from classic, traditional eyewear in favor of unexpected shapes, punchy colorways, and eye-catching prints — think hexagonal frames and checkered motifs. The brand’s slogan says it best: “Satiate your hunger with bold and flavorful sunglasses.” Not to mention, every style features 100% UVA and UVB protection and is crafted from vibrant acetate.

Thistles is the epitome of an IYKYK brand. The brainchild of stylist and photographer Thistle Brown and writer Callan Malone, the label has quietly been taking the industry by storm thanks to its timeless-yet-fresh designs and tightly curated product offering. Case in point: Harry Styles was spotted in the Atlas shades in January, while models Paloma Elsesser and Kaia Gerber have both recently endorsed the Al silhouette. It also doesn’t hurt that industry insiders like namesake designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh and Proenza Schouler founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez supported the brand from the get-go. According to a WWD article from March, Thistles has generated triple-digit revenue growth year-over-year since its 2023 inception. In other words, the emerging brand is just getting started.

Known for its luxe eyewear and beaded chains, Rosa Rims was born out of personal necessity. “I wanted a system that felt simple but still stylish — sunglasses and chains designed together from the beginning, instead of treating the chain like an afterthought,” Gulliver says.

As for the brand’s most popular frames, the founder points to the Andies. “I think people are really drawn to the ‘90s nostalgia of the frame; it has that effortless JFK-on-the-East-Coast-in-August energy that everyone seems to want right now,” she shares. Meanwhile, the Muriels are another standout. “They lift the face in all the right places — like a subtle micro-lift — while still feeling classic, chic, and sophisticated,” Gulliver explains. “But they also have enough edge to work across a wide range of styles and personalities.”

In 2021, Elisa Johnson — an FIT graduate and the daughter of NBA legend Magic Johnson — turned her lifelong love of eyewear into a career. Before striking out on her own, the namesake designer intentionally pursued internships with eyewear manufacturers and designers, honing her craft and learning the trade in the process. Today, Johnson’s label specializes in sunglasses that fuse classic and contemporary influences, blending luxury with streetwear sensibilities at an accessible price point. The lineup includes Y2K-inspired shield frames, ’90s-coded oval shapes, and timeless cat-eye silhouettes.