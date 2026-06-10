Believe it or not, despite her affinity for a bold lip or statement-making ensemble, Rihanna’s manicure history is actually relatively subdued. When she isn’t rocking a dramatic set for an event like the Met Gala, you’ll likely catch the Fenty Beauty founder with nails that are short, square, and solid. Which, honestly, is kind of inspiring. Because as jaw-dropping as her big beauty and style moments may be, these manis feel… attainable. Very “stars; they’re just like us!” And that certainly applies to her latest nails, a milky white set that’s perfectly practical for summer.

The bad gal was snapped in New York City on June 9 wearing sunglasses, a camel-colored leather coat, and a square-neck dress in a cozy shade of ochre. On her fingertips, the singer-entrepreneur donned that aforementioned go-to mani shape (square) and length (short), this time in a milky-white hue that would go with just about everything.

Not only does the cloudy neutral color look great on its own, but it can also be used to create a trendy milky French manicure. With these nails, “instead of bright white contrast, the tips are blended with milky or nude tones to create a subtle, hidden French effect,” as manicurist Svitlana Motyl told TZR last month. And if you do tend to gravitate toward more vibrant or design-forward looks on your nails, you can always wear white on your toes — much like Rihanna has done herself, on numerous occasions.

(+) MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images (+) XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The nails weren’t the only summertime fave sported by the “Umbrella” singer during her NYC outing: For her hair, she opted for loose barrel curls, parted down the middle and tousled in a perfectly beachy fashion.