Daisy Edgar-Jones is gearing up for a big year. The British actor, who burst onto the scene in the television adaptation of Normal People, is set to play Elinor Dashwood in a new take on Sense & Sensibility, and will co-star with Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson in an upcoming heist film. And now, she’s adding brand ambassador to the list: On Jan. 8, Estée Lauder announced Edgar-Jones as its newest global brand ambassador, representing skin care, makeup, and fragrance. Her first campaign, launching Feb. 2, will appear across print, digital, and in-store.

The partnership is a natural fit for Edgar-Jones, who is known for her effortless approach to beauty and style. “Daisy is very much the breakout star of her generation,” Justin Boxford, Estée Lauder’s global brand president, said in a statement. “Not only is she an incredibly gifted actress, but she embodies the ethos of the Estée Lauder brand. She is aspirational yet approachable, and her confident, youthful spirit and innate sense of style will inspire consumers across generations. We’re thrilled to welcome Daisy as our newest Estée Lauder global brand ambassador.”

“As an actress, I love how makeup can tell a story of who we are. I have always admired how Estée Lauder celebrates confidence and individuality in women. The legacy, elegance, and strength of the brand is so inspiring,” said Edgar-Jones in that same statement. “It feels surreal to be part of the Estée Lauder family — and it truly feels like a family.”

Courtesy of Estée Lauder

The Twisters actor joins an impressive club: other Estée ambassadors include Ana de Armas, Imaan Hammam, and Karlie Kloss.