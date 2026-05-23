Here’s How To Look Like An It-Girl At The Airport (& Your Final Destination)

If you want to look like an It-Girl when you’re on vacation, the secret is a bag that’s so chic, nobody notices it’s also ultra-functional. The ultimate It-Girl flex is appearing completely unburdened by the logistics of travel, while knowing your passport, charger, a paperback, and skin care essentials are always within reach. Coach’s Brooklyn bag lets you do precisely that. It also somehow looks ultra on-trend and like it could be some cool, hard-to-find vintage piece. Which is so very It-Girl.

The Brooklyn’s hobo style is slouchy and unbothered; it’s basically the Zoë Kravitz of travel bags. Simple and versatile, it effortlessly transitions from day to night, the oversize silhouette leaving room to stash a change of shoes or a sweater — so you’ll look stylish even when your schedule is so packed that you can’t dash back to your hotel.

The Appeal

Svelte and streamlined, the Brooklyn is a luxe upgrade from those unsightly nylon-and-zipper versions you see at every airport; it’s the anti-tourist travel bag. The hobo silhouette adds an of-the-moment element to all your vacation ensembles — and it’s simple enough that you won’t have to worry about bringing multiple bags. The minimal, slightly tapered shape goes with practically everything, from daytime denim and sneakers to an evening slip dress and heels. And the oversize design houses your essentials without looking overstuffed, so you can traipse through your itinerary looking like a local.

The Luxe Details

Offered in a range of gorgeous materials, the Brooklyn does more than just upgrade your travel gear; it’s an outfit upgrade as well. Whether you choose the buttery suede, pebbled leather, or a version featuring summery woven straw or leather, it adds rich texture. Otherwise simple — it features a single shoulder strap and the subtlest of gold-toned logos — it goes with practically anything, which means you can accessorize multiple outfits with just one piece. The material and finish elevate without feeling extra; with other travel bags, the utility might be the first thing you notice, but the Brooklyn’s stunning and simple design reads as a choice. Whether you’re dashing from security to your gate, or from a museum to dinner, the look is intentional.

What It Holds (Realistically)

Designed with an open top, the Brooklyn is a traveler’s dream — you can easily access contents without any inconvenient zippers. An inner snap pocket keeps your passport and phone accessible, while the main compartment measures at approximately 13-inches long by 11.5 to 12.75-inches high, depending on which version you favor. That leaves room for a water bottle and camera along with your other daily musts, and you could even fit a pair of strappy sandals inside if you need to transition an outfit from day to evening. For the travel maximalists who prefer even more room, try the Brooklyn 39 — it offers the same It-Girl style, in a slightly larger size.

Who It’s For

Hobo bags are on the shopping list of virtually every fashion insider; the Brooklyn is unique in its minimalism. It takes translates ‘90s style for present day, and the slouchy yet structured design is ideal for anyone who wants their vacation outfits to be informed by the moment but not defined by it. It’ll update your favorite vacation outfits, and blend well with your new vacation finds, but you won’t look as if you’re wearing a costume — whether your travel ensemble personality leans towards ‘more is more’ or ‘more is less’. A blend of heritage-quality craftsmanship, of-the-moment style, and handy practicality, it makes itself indispensable the moment you pop it in your suitcase — and it’s the rare vacation bag you’ll keep reaching for once you return home.

Meet The Expert

Andrea Gale is a Los Angeles-based fashion editor. For over four years, she’s hunted down the freshest in fashion and lifestyle, writing and editing shopping guides for outlets like Bustle, Elite Daily, Nylon, and The Zoe Report. She’s got a passion for the perfectly selected accessory and a knack for scouring new and returning trends to find the pieces you’ll return to again and again.