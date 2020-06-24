Instagram may have started as a way connect, it's become a launching pad for emerging fashion labels. Now that your time at home — and in tandem your screen time — is way up, social media has become an important way to educate and involve yourself in what's going in the wider world. If you're looking to branch out from bigger retailers, even for something as simple as sweats or comfy tees, you'll want to get acquainted popular brands on Instagram to shop for cozy basics. Not only have they proven already that they look great on camera, you'll have an easy way to sort through customer feedback via the comment section.

"Instagram has been essential in growing the brand and creating a well known presence online," designer Mary Young tells TZR. The founder of the lingerie and loungewear brand says the platform has made it possible to reach its target demographic, while building a closer relationship with them and creating buzz through word of mouth. "This strong community of friends, supporters, and customers are key to growing the brand, they can connect with us on an authentic level and we get to listen to what our community wants and needs," Young adds. So if you're looking to update your basics lineup, keep scrolling below to find 10 popular IG to shop.

Instagram Brand For Cozy Basics: Christina Seewald

Though Instagram doesn't allow followers to feel Christina Seewald's soft pieces, it has helped the designer visually. "It has been a great platform to explore online mediums that are all about visuals, as not just a tactile aficionado but a very visual person myself," Seewald tells TZR. "It helps my brand's visual identity to be more defined, and I think that's what captivates people." As for its cozy best-sellers, Seewald says the cashmere bra and panties are highly requested at the moment. "It's a super comfortable and season-less piece, you can wear it under a sheer split vest or sheer pants or even just on its own!"

Instagram Brand For Cozy Basics: Aliya Wanek

Founded in 2016, Aliya Wanek's main focus is providing comfortable, chic clothing while also following sustainable measures by considering ways to reduce its environmental impact. Its founder, Aliya Wanek, is either behind the sewing machine crafting the pieces with her own hands, or closely collaborating with a production sewer and other local contractors around the Bay Area in San Francisco to dye her clothing. Its offerings consist of structured jackets, loose trousers, relaxed tops, and cozy sweatshirts.

Instagram Brand For Cozy Basics: Tank Air

Launched by Claire Robertson-Macleod, Tank Air's basics are both designed and manufactured in downtown Los Angeles. With the help of influencers like Salem Mitchell and Claire Rose Cliteur, Tank Air is a must-follow Instagram label. The Romeo Bodysuit bodysuit, featuring long sleeves and shorts, has become a favorite amongst the fashion set. Other popular items the brand makes include its Sense Bodysuit, Silk Ruched Top, Space Skirt, and Collect $$ Mini Dress.

Instagram Brand For Cozy Basics: Giu Giu

"Instagram has been a super helpful platform to showcase the Giu Giu world," Giuliana Leila Raggiani, Founder & Creative Director of Giu Giu, tells TZR. Raggiani says that imagery is her preferred method of communication. "So being able to share my brand with the world in this way has not only allowed the collection to spread to a wider audience, but also helps people understand our identity and the roots beneath Giu Giu." And she says that nostalgic is a huge part of Giu Giu's DNA. "The NONNA Turtleneck is a revived version of my grandmother’s infamous VACCARO turtleneck, circa 1960-early 1990s." The majority of Giu Giu's assortment is full of comfy knit rib pieces, like short and long sleeve tops, pants, and bike shorts.

Instagram Brand For Cozy Basics: Donni

You've surely scrolled past a luxe waffle sweatsuit from Donni on your Instagram feed. Founded by Alyssa Wasko in 2009, the Los Angeles-based brand rolls out its signature waffle pieces, as well as other comfy staples like henley tops, tees, and flare pants. And though its pieces are minimal, Donni likes to add a subtle elevated touch to the garments, like pearls or tortoise buttons.

Instagram Brand For Cozy Basics: Mary Young

Launched in 2014, Mary Young was created with hopes to fill the void in the intimates market. The designer wanted to make lingerie that was appropriate for any occasion, and she did just that. In addition to its beloved lingerie, the label also offers loungewear like crop tops and bike shorts. Take cues from the designer on how to style the pieces at home. "We’re seeing people get creative with their at-home looks, like a lot of layering to feature their undergarment pieces," Young notes. For instance, she's spotting looks like a blazer paired over its Contrast Bra with the Nori Short and a pair of cool sneakers, or the Del Bodysuit coupled with sweats and chunky jewelry. "The best part of selling intimates is that we get to see people feel confident and radiant to share vulnerable moments in their lives."

Instagram Brand For Cozy Basics: Gil Rodriguez

Eliana Gil Rodriguez, a former designer at American Apparel, established her brand Gil Rodriguez in Los Angeles. Its focus is making classic silhouettes that will remain flattering year after year, while hiring highly skilled individuals to construct them. In its assortment you'll find bodysuits, unitards, terry tops, and leggings. Part of its Instagram popularity could be contributed to its visually appealing editorial shots.

Instagram Brand For Cozy Basics: Golden Girly

Simplicity lies at the heart of Golden Girly. "I portray that in my designs by sticking to only a few styles, which consist of all matching sets," Brooklynn McCray, founder of Golden Girly, tells TZR. " I would best describe my brand as minimal lounge wear prioritizing comfort."

McCray runs every aspect of the brand on her own, which she prefers. "I make my items myself and handle customer service so I am able to communicate with my customers on a personal level, which I love," the founder explains. "This has lead to influencers sharing my pieces because they genuinely love them and want to support a small business by sharing my pieces with their followers on multiple platforms, such as Instagram." McCray says she always encourages her customers to share how they style their Golden Girly pieces because she genuinely loves seeing their creativity, which in turn helps her to expand her customer base. She runs her shop on Depop, and the pieces are available to be purchased through a custom order.

Instagram Brand For Cozy Basics: Victor Glemaud

Leisurewear brand Victor Glemaud was founded in 2006 after the designer worked as a publicist for notable brands and firms in the industry. With credentials including being a finalist in the 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, it's no wonder the label has an impressive Instagram presence. The brand is all about both comfort and style, and its core focus is statement knits.

Instagram Brand For Cozy Basics: Trois The Label

Trois The Label has become an influencer go-to, and for good reason. Created by Jennifer DeSpain, the LA-based label has every chic, comfy basic you need to curate your wardrobe. Its Ruby top is a top seller, but if you're looking for snug pieces to lounge around the house in this summer, consider the Agnes Top or Sims Dress.