Once upon a time, a French fashion house brought a magical garden to Paris Haute Couture Week. Of course, we're talking about Chanel's Fall 2026 couture collection by Matthieu Blazy. The fashion world loves a fairytale — but rather than look to princesses or paupers, Blazy drew inspiration from classic stories like "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" and "Jack and the Beanstalk" for his second round of couture designs.

Surrounded by massive green vines and a rainbow of colorful flowers, as if Jack's magic beanstalk had burst through the Grand Palais, Blazy set the stage before the show even began, establishing a trend of nature-influenced haute couture collections, following the Dior and Schiaparelli shows on Monday. Before a Chanel-clad audience — which included Lupita Nyong'o, Teyana Taylor, and Alexa Demie — models bloomed in a botanical assortment of flowing dresses and gauzy silk skirt suits covered in a garden's worth of blossoms. Shimmering beadwork, enameled charms, and swirling plant embroidery continued that theme, accompanied by bean-shaped minaudières.

For animal lovers looking to add to their Chanel handbag menageries — a zoo's worth of creatures that already feature giraffe, squirrel, fish, and Dalmatian bags, among others — Blazy introduced plenty of new critters that wouldn't look out of place in a lush enchanted garden. Metal clutches shaped like sleeping bears, hens, and beans swung by, paired with cheeky hen and egg-heeled pumps.

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Birds were embroidered across gowns and dresses, spreading their wings and perched on greenery. One chic black dress even included two sculpted birds clutching its bejeweled neckline, as if draping the dress themselves (à la Cinderella). Statement jewelry shaped like bumblebees, flowers, and beans caught the light, combining gilded finishings with jewels and colorful enamel for a magical dash of sparkle.

The brand's now-viral dip-toed pumps were given an especially wild makeover for fall, crafted with patchwork iridescent, mesh, and leopard-printed paneling. Many were finished by heels shaped like pearl-trimmed beans and swirling green vines, often topped with butterflies. Others included miniature Jack figures at their base, turning models into fashionable fairytale giants.

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Hand-in-hand with the escapism of a storybook, Blazy's collection also nodded to elements of day-to-day life. Many draped dresses and tweed skirt suits were trimmed with tangled gold chains, crystals, and pearls, as if hurriedly plucked from a messy jewelry box. Visible stitching, layered pockets, and contrasting colors detailed multiple show looks, putting the handiwork of Chanel's couture atelier on full display. A farmer-like section of the show even included a flannel shirt and blue jeans elevated by frayed tweed and beading, while versatile black and brown suits, long vests, and knee-length skirts proved practical for everyday wear.

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Of course, even fairytales can have realistic origins. Blazy's stemmed from Charles Perrault's Les Fées book of stories that he found in Coco Chanel's own library — a copy of which was carried on the runway. Rather than close the show with a bridal look as usual, he ended the collection with a black off-the-shoulder dress that nodded to Chanel's own unmarried status. A quote from the iconic designer even served as a guiding light that opened this season's show notes: "I created my life because my life did not please me." With a keen look at our desire to dream and escape everyday life, Blazy clearly accomplished crafting a fashion fantasy.

Below, discover more enchanting moments from Chanel’s Fall 2026 couture show.

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel