As the girl who’s seemingly perpetually on holiday, Dua Lipa’s travel looks have become something of fashion canon for the chronically online. The star’s longstanding carefree approach to dressing, which drew heightened interest during her sun-drenched honeymoon with husband Callum Turner, has always been part of her vacation rotation. Plenty of color, glamorous details, and standout accessories abound in her carry-on wardrobe. But whether she’s lounging on the beach or snapping photos during a night out, there’s no denying Lipa’s effortless outfits are a clear playbook in elevated dressing for your own travels — both this summer and beyond.

While her suitcase is packed with plenty of statement pieces, the singer’s best vacation looks actually prove that you can make the greatest impact with just a handful of essentials. She loves an all-white dress or cover-up, especially layered with gold jewelry that transitions from a glam daytime outing to cocktails after dark. Lipa’s impressive rotation of bikinis also serves as a solid outfit foundation, whether she’s slipping on a knit tank top, comfortable denim shorts, or a sheer beach dress — often topped off with a breezy woven tote bag and flip-flops.

Party dressing always plays a role in Lipa’s travel wardrobe, too. A movement-friendly dress in a punchy color or splashy allover animal print is a one-and-done piece that always makes a statement, particularly in lightweight materials that can easily fit into your carry-on. Sexy sandals or matching accessories are finishing touches to a no-brainer outfit formula that you’ll dance the night away in — just look to her jaunts in Ibiza or Brazil for further proof.

Below, discover Lipa’s best vacation looks that you can take inspiration from before you book your next seasonal getaway.

Red-Hot

Dua Lipa in Ibiza. @dualipa

For one of her annual trips to Ibiza in August 2024, Lipa posed on Instagram in a sheer red Dilara Findikoglu dress with sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewels. A similarly flowing, brightly colored dress can be chicly contrasted with sharp heels while still making a statement. Plus, if you’re not comfortable wearing cuff bracelets as anklets, à la Lipa, a thinner option will still bring your vacation wardrobe some free-spirited ease.

Rainbow-Bright

Dua Lipa in Albania. @dualipa

Bright color pairings always make for a fun vacation outfit, like Lipa’s yellow knit tank top and red micro-shorts in Albania in April 2025. The set of vibrant cover-up separates created an instant outfit over her equally bold red bikini, which you can do with any swimwear style. Versatile accessories like a large woven tote and leather thong sandals will bring a practical, coastal-inspired feel to your own two-toned look.

Modern Mermaid

Dua Lipa in Mallorca. @dualipa

Take a page from Lipa’s book when it comes to cover-ups: the best ones can be worn beyond the beach. While visiting the coastal village of Deià in Mallorca in July 2025, the star slipped a sequined sheer cover-up over her black string bikini for a burst of mermaid-worthy glamour. Flowing, embellished styles make an easy outfit layer if you’re journeying from the beach to the city with a trusty woven tote in hand. In a pinch, a simple pair of denim shorts also makes an easy cover-up when your swimwear is an outfit focal point, which Lipa paired with a leopard-printed set and gold cuffs while out and about.

Seaside Summer Whites

All-white looks are a core part of Lipa’s vacation wardrobe that you can easily re-create. Take this pretty white eyelet top and ruffled Chloé briefs she wore to the beach in August 2025, for example. The star dressed up the set with layered pendant necklaces, chandelier hoops, and a studded bangle, while simple thong sandals and a lacy cover-up skirt gave her seaside look a practical touch. A matching cover-up and swimwear will have a similar effect, especially if you accessorize with flat sandals and plenty of boho details.

Tanking The Plunge

Dua Lipa in Miami. @dualipa

A tank dress is a powerful piece in your vacation wardrobe that can be dressed up or down from day to night. Lipa gave a white version a going-out spin in September 2025 with plenty of statement jewelry, from sculptural gold Tiffany & Co. bracelets to a bold pair of Schiaparelli fish earrings. Similar pieces can instantly elevate the simple style, which you can treat as a blank canvas for any travel outing.

Colorful Comfy-Casual

Even Lipa needs a break from glamorous dressing every now and then, as seen in a green Martine Rose T-shirt and yellow basketball shorts she wore in São Paulo in November 2025. Whether you’re in Brazil or another warm climate, complementary color pairings can create a streamlined look — even with athleisure. But that didn’t stop the singer from pulling a full-360 in a leopard-printed minidress and red sandals during her trip — which is another bold, easy outfit you can re-create for your travels.

High & Low

As a sun-soaked December 2025 trip with Callum Turner proved, Lipa loves mixing luxe and casual fabrics — another clever move when dressing on vacation. A silky shirt adds a chic feel to easygoing denim shorts, while dark sunglasses — a summer must-have — provide a nonchalant feel and practical sun protection. Like Lipa, you can also use your separates as cover-ups over a pool-ready bikini, especially one in a bold leopard print.

Welcome To The Jungle

As Lipa’s proven time and time again, animal prints are a must-have in your suitcase when traveling. In December 2025, the singer wore a flowing leopard-print dress with strappy sandals and large gold hoops to create an effortless, sexy outfit that’s perfect for going out on vacation. Elsewhere, a black bikini was ideal for an afternoon dip, marking the pair as another essential you can’t forget in your carry-on.

Party Girl Glamour

Dua Lipa in Cannes. @dualipa

When going out on vacation, a party-ready dress or coordinated set is always a good idea. In May 2026, Lipa sparkled in Cannes in a gold chainmail minidress and metallic sandals. The same impact was felt in her second outfit in the south of France, a deep purple dress framed by red Ferragamo accessories. Simply match your handbag and shoes to make a clean base for any dress, or amp up the glitz with a sparkling mini and high-shine heels — just don’t forget your statement jewels for a little extra sparkle.