It’s been a busy 24 hours for the West Coast celebrity set. On Nov. 16, there were multiple major events held all around L.A., leaving us with a plethora of top-notch looks to debrief this morning. But the A-list affair that stood out the most on the fashion front? The 2023 Variety Power Of Women Awards, which saw some of the biggest names in the industry congregated at Italian hotspot Mother Wolf, celebrating the accomplishments of women in entertainment over the last year. Between Barbie’s smashing box office success and the chart-topping achievements of female musicians like Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa, just to name a few, the women-led creative projects from this year were truly next-level, so it comes as no surprise that the celebrity atendees went all out when choosing their ensembles.

There were plenty of applause-worthy moments during the event (like Billie Eilish’s live performance of “What Was I Made For” and Killers of the Flower Moon actor Lily Gladstone’s emotional speech), but the sartorial memory we can’t get out of our heads? Meghan Markle’s surprise appearance. The Duchess of Sussex, who was honored at the awards last year, showcased her penchant for minimalism in a beige pulled-down shoulder gown from Proenza Schouler. Shortly after Markle, Margot Robbie was spotted in an equally stunning neutral number complete with a similar off-the-shoulder feature, except hers hailed from Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Then, there was Dua Lipa, who went a more vibrant route via a cherry red corset gown which matched her new fiery hair.

And that’s not all. Ahead, check out the most glamorous celebrity looks from the 2023 Variety Power Of Women Awards.

Meghan Markle

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

Markle took style cues from the recent Spring/Summer 2024 runway in her Proenza Schouler gown, which featured the subtle pulled-down shoulder look that was everywhere this fashion month. She kept her accessories simple, yet elevated by opting for a clutch and pumps from Aquazzura.

Margot Robbie

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Robbie was recognized as the Producer of the Year Award, alongside her fellow Barbie producers. She accepted the award in the aforementioned off-the-shoulder brown Fendi maxi, which she matched to her statement lip.

Dua Lipa

Rodin Eckenroth/Variety/Getty Images

The singer got into the holiday spirit for the A-list affair. She chose a corseted red gown which she accessorized with a croc-embossed clutch and silver jewelry.

Billie Eilish

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Eilish was another honoree of the evening. Before accepting her award, Eilish walked the red — err, black — carpet in an all-black look from Gucci which showed off her neon red roots.

Emily Blunt

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

The Mary Poppins Returns actor arrived at the star-studded occasion in an off-white sequin dress from Self-Portrait, complete with fuzzy sleeve embellishments straight out of a holiday party Pinterest board. Blunt slipped on metallic silver heels from Jimmy Choo to round out her look.

Riley Keough

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Keough showed us how to wear a little white dress in the winter: with a heavy knit and plenty of metallic accents.

Carey Mulligan

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

The Saltburn star looked sleek and polished in an asymmetric LBD from Roland Mouret before accepting an award that recognized her community activism.

Sofia Carson

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Carson dipped into the Valentino archives in a monogram mini dress which she layered over matching tights from the atelier.

Madison Bailey

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

The Outer Banks star donned a strapless Zimmermann LBD and strappy heels ahead of the event.

Lily Gladstone

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor donned a patterned red gown as another one of the A-list honorees.

Ariana Greenblatt

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

The Barbie actor styled a Thom Browne midi dress complete with corset detailing and an attached neck tie.