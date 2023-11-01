Cue the “Happy Birthday” song and cut the cake because some of fashion’s most renowned labels are celebrating their birthdays this year in the most extravagant ways. PUMA honored their 75th by collaborating with Swarovski on a bedazzled athleisure collection, which dropped last month. During Milan Fashion Week, Moschino rang in 40 years by showcasing the designs of four esteemed stylists. And most recently, on Oct. 30, for Thom Browne's 20th anniversary, the brand hosted a celebrity-filled dinner with a guest list of buzzy names — Jenna Ortega, for one, was dressed head-to-toe in the label’s newest designs.

Ortega was one of the first A-listers to arrive in a look reminiscent of one worn by her on-screen alter-ego, Wednesday Addams. The whole ensemble — which came from Thom Browne’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection — gave major school uniform vibes but with a gothic touch that Wednesday would surely approve of, from the matching patchwork blazer and distressed shorts to the Peter Pan collar top. Much like the model on the runway, the up-and-coming actor chose unique platform pumps, which she teamed with knee-high socks. Then, for her accents, she opted for preppy yet grungy styles, including a plaid handbag and mismatched silver earrings.

Hippolyte Petit/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Shortly after Ortega posed for the cameras, Jenna Lyons made a grand entrance in a similar silhouette. The Real Housewives of New York City star started off her Thom Browne outfit with a fitted blazer, which she coupled with a white button-down and a satin tie. On the bottom, she opted for a pleated miniskirt and extra-long socks, the same style as Ortega’s. Instead of platform pumps, however, the reality star went with black and white lace-ups flat — tying together the look’s monochrome color palette. Lyons’ plus one for the evening was her girlfriend, Cass Bird, who wore a timeless greyscale three-piece suit and chunky sneakers.

In addition to the Jennas, The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Lola Tung was in attendance too. The It girl stunned in a dark gray mini dress and blazer combo. She rounded out the outfit with balletcore-looking Mary Janes as well as the must-have socks of the evening.

Hippolyte Petit/BFA.com/Shutterstock

If you’ve started rewatching Wednesday on Netflix, consider tapping into Ortega’s Thom Browne look with the products below.