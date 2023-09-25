It’s no secret that Meghan Markle is a fashion chameleon. Just last weekend, for example, the Duchess of Sussex attended the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, stepping out in looks that ran the gamut from a black and white cardigan and coordinating tailored shorts (a silhouette the royal adopted shortly after moving to the West Coast) to a strapless leather gown. Then, not long after returning home to California, she switched sartorial gears for a charity event in Santa Barbara on Sept. 22, wearing a cape coat. Simply put, you can always count on Markle to arrive perfectly dressed for the occasion, be it a sporting game or a philanthropic gathering.

On Friday night, the Suits alum made an appearance at actor Kevin Costner’s One805LIVE! Fall 2023 fundraiser, which raised funds to provide financial aid and mental health support for first responders. Markle arrived at the celebrity-filled affair (Oprah was in attendance, too) alongside her husband, Prince Harry, who joined her in presenting an award to Costner. While on stage, the fashion icon looked equal parts chic and cozy in her black and white herringbone cape, which hails from CH Carolina Herrera’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

To keep the polished, pared-back theme going, Markle worked other understated separates into the outfit, including straight-leg black trousers. (We can’t see her shoes, but we’re assuming the Duchess went with her trusty ballet flats as she loves this style.) To finish the look, the star accessorized with Cartier’s Tank Watch, which used to belong to Princess Diana, and shiny gold hoops.

BACKGRID

One sartorial takeaway from Markle’s latest look? If you don’t currently own a poncho jacket, the royal makes the case for adding one to your fall wardrobe. With its oversized fit and roomy sleeves, the piece is a must have for between-season dressing, as there’s ample room to layer underneath. And while Markle’s exact item is unavailable, TZR located an equally elevated style from Goen.J. Should you wish to recreate the full outfit, scoop up the additional pieces below, too.