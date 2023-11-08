Once the international press tour for Barbie kicked off back in June, I quickly became accustomed to seeing Margot Robbie’s show-stealing style pop up on my timeline almost every day. It was even a part of my morning routine to debunk which of Barbie’s most recognizable outfits Robbie channeled for each event. So I think we can all agree, Robbie really spoiled us with her wardrobe selections this summer. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much of the actor since the Barbie red carpet events wrapped up in mid-July (sigh). But on Nov. 6, Robbie stepped out in bright yellow platform Crocs for a rare meeting with her husband Tom Ackerley in Australia — quite the casual detour from the six-inch mules she practically lived in a few months ago.

Robbie looked cool and casual while out and about in Perth on Monday afternoon. The Babylon actor’s off-duty look featured a cropped graphic baby tee which she anchored with wide-leg trousers — an edgier take on a classic 9-to-5 silhouette. She also opted for rectangular sunglasses and a sleek black shoulder bag, which allowed her rubber slip-ons to grab all the attention. Her footwear seemed to channel the plastic-y wardrobe of another Mattel toy: Polly Pocket, the miniature doll that’s about half the size of one of Barbie’s legs. It’s a fitting parallel because the toy also has a movie coming out about her soon (Emily In Paris actor Lily Collins is set as the film’s star).

Ghosty / BACKGRID

This isn’t the first time the chunky clogs have made an appearance in the star’s street style. Just last week, while grabbing coffee on the Gold Coast, Robbie once again used the shoes to spice up her neutral number. This time, she coupled them with a grey T-shirt, medium-wash jean shorts, a black bucket hat, and a rattan bag from Prada. The entire combination has me dreaming of 70-degree weather while the temps just keep dropping here on the East Coast (*insert crying emoji*).

MTRX / BACKGRID

If you’re also jealous of Robbie’s summery outfit, and looking to add some of her pieces into your autumnal rotation, press add to cart on the TZR-approved styles below.