Amazon’s episodic adaption of Daisy Jones And The Six officially came to an end last week, but trust series star Riley Keough to keep the vibrant ‘70s aesthetic alive through both her everyday and red carpet style. For years now, the actor-turned-singer has woven classic retro motifs through her wardrobe and beauty choices, from her fiery hair color (and impressive length) to the colors and finishes in her makeup. Just days after the Daisy Jones series finale, Keough turned up at an industry event dinner in what might be her most historically accurate look yet. Riley Keough’s hair scarf is the ultimate finishing touch around her tight, boho curls, so versatile yet distinct paired with an equally retro-looking halter-neck gown.

The Hollywood Reporter x Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner honored the industry’s top stylists, including Keough’s go-to, Jamie Mizrahi. She’s the one who selected Keough’s backless black The Row dress, and presumably the floaty matching hair scarf. Though this scarf is a sleek, gauzy black, it’s easy to picture silkier, brightly-colored versions on it-girls the world over this summer, particularly as part of a chic poolside look. Celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend created Keough’s tightly-wound, very defined curls for the evening, positioning the scarf just beneath the crown of the head to emphasize the rounded, curtain bang-like pieces framing her face.

Over the past few years alone, celebrities like Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo have all helped popularize the classic ‘70s hair scarf, using them to both keep frizz and windswept bangs at bay, and as a colorful, just-because accessory. Of course, Daisy Jones stans are already reading in to Keough’s outfit, beauty, and accessories choices as possible clues to an upcoming announcement. The show’s cast and crew have been teasing the possibility of some real-life concerts performed by Keough and the other actors who make up the fictional band, with Twitter sleuths hoarding every possible easter egg hinting at it.

With all things ‘70s continuing to dominate both the fashion, beauty, and music worlds, the scarf seems here to stay.