If you consider yourself a minimalist, you probably skip nail art because you prefer a manicure that’s pared down. But that doesn’t mean your nails have to be boring. Thanks to cool techniques like airbrushing and ombré, it’s possible to wear a fun, stylish look that isn’t too loud. Recently, the latter has become one of the internet's top beauty trends. Characterized by colors expertly blended from light to darker shades, the method has been at the forefront of the year’s most interesting styles. Take summer’s aura nails, for example. This features a captivating mix of vibrant hues. There’s also the alluring double French tips that took off in the fall. Yes, when it comes to ombré nail designs, the options really are endless.

The beauty of the look lies in the softness of the technique. Instead of harsh lines, it creates a gradient that works well with both neutral and vibrant hues. Still, finding a set that fits your personal style can be challenging. If you’re new to the trend, try starting with a simple color palate. A pinky nude shade is the perfect base and can seamlessly transition with pastels or dark and inky polishes for a unique look. With so much inspiration on Instagram, you could spend hours searching for an artistic manicure. So, why not check out a curated selection instead?

Below, TZR gathered the best ombré nail designs the platform has to offer. Scroll through to find one (or more) that speaks to your manicure desires.

Invisible French Manicure

Ahh, the French manicure. With so many fun ways to enjoy the design, you probably have a favorite take on the classic look. However, if you’re on the hunt for a new variation, this one is a striking option. The colorful ombré tip and crisp white outline offer a sophisticated feel that takes the original version to the next level.

Emerald Flowers

Sage has quickly become one of the most popular for designs and solid manicures. The soft green hue is perfect for blending with nudes and is often used to create natural designs. Take this floral set, for example. It features a light ombré background and is accented with foil flowers. Despite the intricacy, the final look feels subtle and refined— perfect for minimalists.

Matte Winter Blues

Looking for a bold manicure that stands out in a crowd? An artsy matte design paired with long nails will do the trick. This set uses a stiletto shape to bring the drama. But the unique pattern that effortlessly blends a pinky nude polish with a spectrum of blues is just as daring. Together, they have an icy effect that’s perfect for winter.

Cherry Cola Aura

Cherry cola is gearing up to be one of 2024’s top shades. Whether a fun hair color or a covetable piece of clothing, it’s quickly becoming a favorable choice. This ombré set is a fun way to wear the trend. Using the aura design, it blends a deep red polish with a glossy jet black. The result is a tad vampy and 100% swoon-worthy.

Marble Waves

Several moody nail colors have surfaced this season. Sure, they each offer a unique look. But navy has been a standout for ombré designs. This intriguing manicure uses the hue to create a marbled effect that rivals ocean waves. To get the best result, opt for a longer extension and gel polish for intense shine.

Ombré Meets Chrome

The only thing better than one nail trend is a set that combines two for the ultimate Instagrammable look. Enter this ombré and chrome manicure. The soft pink base blends into a deep onyx shade that immediately catches the eye. But it also features a cool chrome finish. While the glazed style is still going strong, this option offers a fun twist that’s impossible not to love.

Optical Illusion

The double ombré French is just one way to wear this fetching design. Instead of the classic tip placement, it uses a thick swirl mid-nail to create the illusionary effect. The hazy blue colors are also flawlessly blended and add to the cool look. Even better? You don’t need extra-long nails to pull off this edgy style.

Glitter Ombré

The holidays have arrived. That said, you’re probably planning your party outfits and makeup looks. If you’re searching for a seasonal manicure that fits your busy schedule, this sparkling set checks all the boxes. It has a neutral base and a tasteful explosion that feels age-appropriate. No matter where you’re headed, you can rest easy knowing these chic nails will be a hit.

Latte French Manicure

The internet can’t seem to get enough latte looks. If you’ve been searching for a subtle way to try the trend, why not consider this understated French manicure? Instead of baby pink and a sharp white tip, it uses a range of coffee-inspired hues and deep outlines. For a more appealing design, each shade is softly blended to create a different feel.

Mermaid Nails

The Little Mermaid hype may have died down, but the whimsical under-the-sea aesthetic still lingers. This fin-inspired look expertly blends technique, texture, and nail charms to create a finish that’s truly unique. Sure, it won’t be the easiest to DIY, but it will certainly make you smile every time you look down.