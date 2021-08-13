The Best Beauty Moments (So Far) From The Streets Of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Considering Copenhagen Fashion Week is essentially a global summit for the world’s most distinctly cool people to meet, mingle, and moon over Scandinavian designers’ stunning new collections, it’s no surprise that even the week’s street style would be in a league of its own. After just one day into the festivities, the endless parade of fashion fans, models, editors, influencers, and celebrities were already serving up some of the most creative personal style moments, and the beauty looks were just as good — if not better. The endless list of hair, makeup and nail inspiration from Copenhagen Fashion Week’s street style moments is long and versatile enough to carry you through the end of the year and beyond.

While there are plenty of classic Scandi-chic beauty moments to be spotted up and down Copenhagen’s historic streets, one of the best things about Fashion Week — and the city in general — is how eclectic its tastemakers really are. Self-expression seems to be the name of the game both on the catwalk and the sidewalk, seemingly even more amped up than usual in the midst of the year’s general uncertainty. If you’re already assembling your own Spring/Summer ‘22 mood boards or just looking for some fresh hair ideas for nights out with friends and dinner dates, there’s more than enough beauty inspiration to go around at CFW.

Shaggy Layers

It’s all the inherent coolness of a mullet without the full-on commitment, and it’s about to be on everyone’s autumn haircut radars. Seen here on Parisian stylist María Bernad, it’s at once edgy, feminine, classic, and utterly now — an elusive, ideal combination for any hairstyle.

Playful Color

Colorful dye jobs — particularly pink — may have had their big moment in the sun last summer, but the most stylish Fashion Week attendees know it absolutely never went out of style. Especially when hair’s texture is natural, tousled, and left to its own devices, the bright colors look especially devil-may-care — in other words, even cooler.

Pastel Points

Just ask any of Ellie Delphine’s 123,000 Instagram followers and they’ll be quick to mention the stylish influencer loves a subtly coordinated makeup moment — and this pastel pink look is case in point. Offset by her crisp white blouse, Delphine’s petal-pink lipstick, warm blush, and baby blue-tipped nails are perfectly coordinated without ever veering into matchy-matchy territory.

Power Lip

A deep lip is commanding no matter the context, but it always looks especially striking when surrounded by an otherwise minimal backdrop. Here, a reddish-berry stain grabs all the attention with this muted color palette and is even further emphasized by the eggshell white sunnies perched just above them.

Side Bang Resurgence

Everyone knew this was coming. The same way ‘70s-style curtain bangs took over this year because of their universally flattering appeal, Mette Sorrig’s side-swept bangs are equally complementary to all faces and have their own throwback origins. Hugely popular in the mid-aughts, so-called “side bangs” still look so fresh.

Short & Sleek

This ultra-silky style is somewhere between a pixie and a bowl cut for an in-between that’s pure sophistication. With long bangs that graze and emphasize eyelashes and cheekbone-accentuating sides, it’s a safe bet this style is about to pop up on every forward-thinking celebrity over the next year.

Sunset Eyes

Wearing one of the most visible pops of color seen so far, Mona M. Ali’s warm, shimmery copper-and-rust eyeshadow shades melt perfectly into her nearly head-to-toe burnt sienna silk set. Topped with a furry white hat, it’s a kaleidoscope of touchable textures are made for the upcoming autumn and winter.

Windswept Cheeks

Everything about Emma Fridsell’s street style moment is inspiration-worthy, including that perfect Mia Farrow (circa 1968) pixie cut. But her artfully applied warm blush, approximating the aftermath of a brisk walk in the snow, is both romantically timeless and easy to try out anytime — no scissors required.