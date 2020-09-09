It's not every day that a classically "ugly" trend gets a second chance at life. Sure, Crocs have been lucky enough to see themselves in fashion shows and even black lipstick has been labeled "cool," but it's been a while since a trend itself has received an opinion-changing makeover. But, just two days ago, it happened again, à la Maisie Williams' mullet, which basically rebranded the contentious hairstyle from an '80s dad choice to a 2020 trend.

Similar to a cut that Miley Cyrus had done back in January, Williams' style was a brilliant refresh for her own grown-out platinum hair. Familiar with her locks already thanks to a golden dye job back in May of 2019, her colorist (@freddie.yeah on Instagram) bleached the length of her hair blonde and kept some of the dark root color up top. For the cut, she wove in choppy layers throughout, leaving it longer in the back, like a true mullet.

The change seemed to be a long time coming, which the actor confirmed through a comment on BLEACH London's Instagram post featuring her new 'do saying, "dreams rly do come true." Her mullet isn't for the faint of heart, but Williams has never been one to shy away from experimentation. Prior to her blonde shag, she's played with shades of light pink, lavender, and brunette and has tested out long waves, short bobs, and chic lobs.

Williams may be the newest star to flaunt it and really tip it into trend territory, but she's not the first. Other than Cyrus, who changed her mullet to a more pixie cut-like version in May, there's been a spectrum of cuts ranging from singer Kesha's lengthy tendril-like take on the provocative style to Taylor Swift's mullet-shag combo. Even Billie Eilish ended up with the haircut, which according to a conversation with TMZ, was completely by mistake (it still looks amazing, though).

But this modern take on a decades-old style is more than just a trend, it's also a winning haircut if you're searching for something that's low-maintenance for both color and cut. Because of the choppy layers, it makes growing your hair out look way less obvious, and with the roots already showing, you won't need to worry about getting a touch up every few weeks.