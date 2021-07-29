At some point or another, we’ve all asked ourselves the same question: Should I get bangs? Bangs are a sure-fire way to totally transform your look, but the required maintenance and awkward grow-out phase deter many from making the chop. Plus, it’s hard to tell if bangs will flatter your face shape until you actually cut them — and then there’s no turning back. Enter: curtain bangs. The face-framing style has become hugely popular as of late, likely due to the fact that it’s a far less intimidating way to try out bangs — and it looks great on pretty much everyone.

Celebrities have been cutting curtain bangs left and right; Emma Roberts recently went for a beachy blonde cut and Kendall Jenner debuted an edgy take on the trend on the cover of Elle. Dakota Johnson has essentially become the poster child for curtain bangs, her hair never failing to look effortlessly wispy and chic. Christina Hendricks is the most recent star to try out the trend and revealed her stunning transformation via a post-dinner selfie with fellow Mad Men actors January Jones and Kiernan Shipka.

In the photo, Hendricks’ signature red hair falls just to her shoulders and features soft, face-framing curtain bangs. Paired with a coral lip and floral-patterned top, the actor looks undeniably elegant — as per usual. Almost as exciting as the actor’s new hairstyle is the fact that she and her former cast mates are clearly still very close, and had the chance to reunite after the isolation of the past year.

“Before there were even #goodgirls there were these #madwomen!” Hendricks wrote in the caption. “What a beautiful catch-up and dinner ladies.” January Jones also shared the sweet selfies on her IG, saying: “Girls night! 💃🏼coulda sat there all night ladies, I missed you so.”

Hendricks has had both curtain and traditional bangs in the past, but her most recent style looks a bit more choppy and relaxed. Instead of her go-to curls, the actor’s current look has a soft, beachy wave and even looks lighter in color (though that could just be the photo lighting playing tricks). Either way, Hendricks looks drop-dead gorgeous and has surely inspired a fair number of fans to finally book their appointment for curtain bangs.