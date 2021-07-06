Though the runways might not have looked too different — fashion week street style hasn’t been quite the same since last March 2020 when influencers and editors rushed home from Paris Fashion Fall/Winter 2020 (some leaving even earlier than expected). In fact, over the past few seasons, only a limited number of show-goers were captured outside on the quiet streets. But Fall 2021 Haute Couture street style is proof that the energy is back, and the outfits are more glamorous than ever.

The fashion set kicked off the festivities in the City of Lights at Dior where they strolled into the venue decked out in the brand’s signature logo print, as well as its glitzy hair accessories and jewelry. While they might have tuned in to the shows from home over the past year, your favorite street style influencers — including Leonie Hanne, Xenia Adonts, and Géraldine Boublil — are making a return. Not to mention celebrities such as Katy Perry (with Orlando Bloom on her arm) and Suki Waterhouse, as well as models like Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls in attendance this couture season.

And as it turns out, the low 70-degree temperatures allowed for the opportunity to experiment with a variety of layered pieces like statement coats, sweater vests, mini dresses, and chunky boots. Meaning, not only do you have summer outfit inspiration, but you’ll have plenty of styles that’ll hold you over until mid-fall.

The schedule this week is buzzing with heavy-hitters like Fendi and Chanel (and Balenciaga’s first couture show in over 50 years!), so you can expect the streets to be filled with extravagant numbers. Below, find the best street style looks at Fall 2021 Haute Couture in Paris captured by Darrel Hunter. Of course, make sure to keep checking back for more can’t-miss moments.

Day 1

A plaid matching set is both easy and chic, as demonstrated by influencer Xenia Adonts.

Carry the bucket hat trend through fall with a versatile neutral print, such as Dior’s luxe monogram pattern.

Jennifer Lawerence arrived in a Dior Pre-Fall 2021 polka dot silk dress with the brand’s initial belt around it.

Add a bold heel to an all-neutral outfit for a subtle pop of color.

Pull out your sweater vests like Liya Kebede on those occasional cool summer days.

The attendee deserves an award for her accessories.

Belt a simple white jacket to give it a cool touch, as shown above on Géraldine Boublil. Then, throw on your favorite baubles for even more intrigue.

All you need is a chain belt or bralette-like accessory to spruce up a basic white button-down as proven by Suki Waterhouse.

Layer a button-down over a crop top if you’re looking for a bit of extra coverage.

Plaid skirts and Mary Jane shoes don’t look quite as youthful when worn with chic matching blazers and luxe mini bags.

Florence Pugh brought bold prints to the streets of Paris.

An embroidered leather jacket instantly elevates a simple monochromatic ensemble.

This is your cue to incorporate a silver metallic romper into your summer wardrobe like Lena Mahfouf.

Katy Perry’s purple tulle number created quite the buzz (as did her date for the occasion, Orlando Bloom).

This show-goer gave a lesson in how to dress up ripped jeans with her polished blazer and embellished heels.

An all-white outfit consisting of a turtleneck and loose denim can be worn year-round. In the summer, finish off with sandals, and swap for boots come fall.

Tying a silk scarf around your head is an easy styling trick that works with any look.

Try an elevated take on cutouts with a sophisticated open-back blazer.

Joan Smalls wore a boxy mini dress detailed with pearls.