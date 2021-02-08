While New York fashion week generally lasts seven days and Paris is an average whopping nine, the festivities in Copenhagen are all packed into a 72-hour schedule. But just because it's one of the shortest fashion weeks on the calendar doesn't mean there's a shortage of talent. On the contrary, some of the most talked-about emerging designers in the industry display their collections during the span of three days, which means the trends during Copenhagen Fall/Winter 2021 are ones you'll see all over the streets in no time.

In the Danish capital, you can count on designers to put together a runway event that also serves as a social media spectacle. For Spring/Summer 2020, editors and influencers alike danced in the rainfall at GANNI and captured it on their Instagram pages for everyone to see. This season, even with the absence of key designers like Saks Potts and Cecilie Bahnsen, there was still a lot to take in during the three-day marathon of events. In fact, designers came up with creative ways to engage their audience during a digital fashion month. Take Munthe, who used the aisles of a warehouse as its runway, while Baum und Pferdgarten sent influencers around the world an ensemble to shoot for its digital lookbook. If you want to get a further look into what Scandinavian style entails, keep scrolling below to find seven trends that reigned supreme during Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend: Sweater Vest Galore

If you're loving the return of the sweater vest trend, good news: designers proved it's only going to get bigger next fall. In fact, just about every collection included a sweater vest of some sort. Of course, GANNI and Baum und Pferdgarten's assortments were full of cool printed sweater vests, while By Malene Birger displayed a more pared-back iteration of the knit.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend: Color-Blocking

While checkerboard print continued to be a huge hit this season, it has some new competition: color-blocking. Take RIXO, who played with rich colors and neutrals in its color-blocked coat. Alternatively, Stine Goya and RODEBJER went with multiple punchy pastels displayed on knits and scarves.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend: Printed Tights

Next fall, be prepared to conquer the cold in style. Designers showed that not all tights should be black. Instead, they argued that the more details, the merrier. This was the case at Stine Goya with its abstract tights, as well as GANNI, who opted for a cool lime green print. But if you're not one to stray too far from your neutral stockings, snag Baum und Pferdgarten's navy patterned style.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend: Bright Boots

Looking to slowly incorporate color into your winter wardrobe? Well, opting for a fun bright boot might be the way to go. Consider taking notes from GANNI and marrying a neon boot with a sharp suit. Or, if you wake up feeling a tad more adventurous, take inspiration from Stine Goya and Baum und Pferdgarten by pairing the shoe with multiple printed pieces in your ensemble.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend: Belt It

If you're in search of easy ways to spruce up a simple sweater or dress, try throwing a belt on top. At Nynne, the model cinched in her velvet blouse with a belt featuring a flashy circular pendant. On the runway for Lovechild 1979, a skinny belt over a checkered sweater vest and button-up blouse was exhibited. And House Of Dagmar demonstrated that all a simple knit dress really needs is an equally minimal belt over it.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend: Fuzzy Collars

Thanks to the furry collar trend shown in Copenhagen, you can probably ditch your scarves next fall. At By Malene Birger and RODEBJER, jacket collars were over the top fluffy. But, at RIXO, more of a shearling silhouette was on display.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend: Lime Green

This season was chock-full of bright colors, but there was one that stuck out across the board. Remember the slime green craze of 2018-2019? Whether you love it or hate it, it might be time to embrace it, because it seems the vibrant hue is making its way back into the fashion scene.

