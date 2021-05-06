It’s confirmed, folks: Short hair is officially trending for summer 2021. Rihanna’s new pixie cut says it all. The 33-year-old Fenty Beauty founder shocked fans when she stepped out with her new look on the evening of Wednesday, May 5, as it’s been quite a while since she’s had hair this short.

While she hasn't personally posted a photo of her pixie on social media yet, photographers were able to capture snapshots of the star’s hair while she was on her way to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. She paired the chic cut with white sunglasses, bright red lipstick, and super-cool, electric-green pants.

Before her transformation, Rihanna had been sporting a mullet for months, and no surprise here: She pulled it off spectacularly. She inspired other people to try the hair trend, too.

Of course, real RiRi fans will know that the pixie cut used to be the singer’s signature hairstyle back in the earlier 2000s. She started wearing the style in ‘08 and ‘09, not long after she released her first hit single, Pon de Replay, in 2006. While she’s rocked various versions of the pixie cut, this one, in particular, has a boyish vibe to it with the sides of her hair and her bangs kept ultra-short.

credit: BENS / Wagner AZ / BACKGRID

If you're considering a hair transformation ahead of summer, you should definitely consider taking a page out of RiRi’s book, as this pixie cut is not only sleek and stylish, but it’ll also keep you cooler and less sweaty during the hot-weather months. The other great thing about this style is that any hair type can wear it — plus, it’s an especially awesome option for anyone with thin hair, as it’ll inherently make strands look fuller.

To get a look similar to Rihanna’s, ask your hairstylist for a “boyish pixie cut” that’s slightly shorter on the sides and in the back than on top and in the front. Of course, it’s always a good idea to bring in photos, too, to ensure your stylist knows exactly what you’re going for.

If a pixie cut is in fact calling your name, definitely be sure to peruse this handy guide on how to style the cropped look, courtesy of celebrity hairstylists.