These Summery Eyeshadow Palettes Are All TZR Editor-Approved

If the neon eyeshadow and bright lipsticks celebrities have been donning during quarantine have taught us anything, it's that summer is the season to get a bit wild — with your makeup, that is. With ample time spent indoors, there's never been a better opportunity to get experimental, and now that the sun's coming out and the temperatures are rising, it's officially time to swap out those dark, moody shades in your makeup bag for sunnier, more lighthearted hues. The best place to start? Well, considering eyes will continue to be on full display for the foreseeable future, summery eyeshadow palettes, the best of which team TZR has rounded up ahead.

And no, they're not all made up of neon shades — although those are worthy options, too. Some, though, like Executive Editor Angela Melero's pick, are simply a little more shimmery and bronzed than your average palette, while others, like Shopping News Writer Olivia Young's favorite, contain subtle pops of color throughout so you can play with new shades without going all out.

However, if you're looking to recreate the fluorescent eyes from Versace’s FallWinter 2021 runway or H.E.R.’s violet lids at the 2021 Grammy Awards, TZR editors also recommend a slew of bright palettes as well. Assistant Market Editor Ryan Gale loves The Festival palette from Juvia's Place, which brings a variety of rich, colorful shades, and Shopping News Writer Melissa Epifano is obsessed with Urban Decay's Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette, which is a mixture of highly saturated, traditional summer shades like terracotta and teal, plus some more subtle hues for balance.

Ahead, all the best eyeshadow palettes for summer that The Zoe Report editors recommend.

