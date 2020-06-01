(Beauty)
These Summery Eyeshadow Palettes Are All TZR Editor-Approved
If the neon eyeshadow and bright lipsticks celebrities have been donning during quarantine have taught us anything, it's that summer is the season to get a bit wild — with your makeup, that is. With ample time spent indoors, there's never been a better opportunity to get experimental, and now that the sun's coming out and the temperatures are rising, it's officially time to swap out those dark, moody shades in your makeup bag for sunnier, more lighthearted hues. The best place to start? Well, considering eyes will continue to be on full display for the foreseeable future, summery eyeshadow palettes, the best of which team TZR has rounded up ahead.
And no, they're not all made up of neon shades — although those are worthy options, too. Some, though, like Executive Editor Angela Melero's pick, are simply a little more shimmery and bronzed than your average palette, while others, like Shopping News Writer Olivia Young's favorite, contain subtle pops of color throughout so you can play with new shades without going all out.
However, if you're looking to recreate the fluorescent eyes from Versace’s FallWinter 2021 runway or H.E.R.’s violet lids at the 2021 Grammy Awards, TZR editors also recommend a slew of bright palettes as well. Assistant Market Editor Ryan Gale loves The Festival palette from Juvia's Place, which brings a variety of rich, colorful shades, and Shopping News Writer Melissa Epifano is obsessed with Urban Decay's Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette, which is a mixture of highly saturated, traditional summer shades like terracotta and teal, plus some more subtle hues for balance.
Ahead, all the best eyeshadow palettes for summer that The Zoe Report editors recommend.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
"I had the opportunity to get a makeover from celeb artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury last year and she used this palette on me. I immediately fell in love with the fairy-like, shimmering look she created. and have not stopped playing with this palette. The combos are great in that each shade can be used solo or all together for buildable looks. I'm obsessed." — Angela Melero, Deputy Editor
"Initially, I felt pressured to buy this from a salesperson after they used it on me and threw it in my shopping bag (oops), and found it slightly intimidating because it's way more colorful than my daily selection of neutrals. But even though the eyeshadows are bright, they hit all the best shades for summer — terracotta orange, hot pink, teal, copper — and the color payoff is fantastic. It's the perfect palette for people who usually opt for more au natural looks to experiment with color when it gets hot, and there are a few less saturated colors for more low-key days." — Melissa Epifano, Shopping News Writer
"I look forward to creating bronzed, shimmery looks for summer all year, and this Victoria Beckham Beauty palette makes it so easy. I love that you can use it to create a darker smoky eye, or just to get some light, golden shimmer on your eyes — plus, the stunning packaging just makes it fun to use." — Anna Buckman, Shopping News Editor
"Who doesn't crave skin-complementing bronzes and terracottas for summer? UD's mini palette delivers, and you only need two layers at most for maximum impact. (The almost-neutral-but-not-quite shades are great for blending into your crease when it's too hot for a full ~look~, too.)" — Madge Maril, Shopping News Writer
"As much as I love seeing bold color on other people, I'm not normally one to douse my lids in intense pigment regardless of the season. That being said, I do love the subtle pops of color in this drugstore gem as well as the fact that it's basically a neutral palette but a little more festive." — Olivia Young, Shopping News Writer
