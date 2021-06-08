Say what you want about TikTok but it most certainly gets my credit for all of its beauty suggestions. Thanks to the app and my frequent 2 a.m. viewing, I’ve managed to be kept in the loop with some of beauty’s most viral products before they’ve sold out, including NYX Professional Makeup’s Shine Loud Lip Shine Lip Gloss, KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm, and now, the Youthforia BYO Blush.

The BYO Blush is the world’s first color-changing blush oil that is said to be inclusive of all skin types and skin tones (you had me at inclusive). Its formulation reacts to the skin’s natural pH to give your cheeks a unique pop of color. While it is a blush, it’s technically formulated as both a makeup and skin care product, which is a double win. For context, I have a normal-to-dry skin type which doesn’t cause me too many issues, however certain makeup products, whether powder, water, or oil-based can leave my skin with evident dry patches, particularly on my cheeks, so I was excited to put the innovative $36 BYO Blush to the test to see whether it was as good as I’d hoped.

Vanese Maddix

I’ve been using my BYO Blush religiously for almost a week now and each time I’m blown away by just how rosy, glowy, and glass-like my cheeks look. A little certainly goes a long way with application and the brand recommends you start off by adding two dots to your cheeks, wait a few seconds for the color to change and then blend it out with a brush, sponge, or your fingers. I oscillated between my blush brush and fingers, with the latter being my more preferred way as the blush looked extra glowy and it felt much easier to control the application. However, using a brush is great for applying when out and about and when you don’t feel like coating your fingertips in product.

The insta-worthy packaging includes a vibrant coral cap and transparent bottle, which unveils the green-ish oil formula (it applies as a sheer oil and then instantaneously reacts to the skin's pH to unveil a universally flattering shade) and is a nod to Youthforia’s super fun and playful brand message — which is exactly what founder Fiona Co Chan envisioned when creating the brand. Youthforia is a post-Covid company, and Chan tells TZR that she wanted the customer experience to be filled with constant excitement and optimism for all the upcoming occasions customers plan to wear their blush to, whether that’s a dinner with friends, or like me, a long-overdue mooch around the grocery store.

Vanese Maddix

Chan was so dedicated to making sure the BYO Blush was the best of the best that she slept in it for two months straight and noted that she woke up with nicer skin afterward. While I’m not brave enough to try that method, I was really interested to see how the blush would react with my current skin care routine. I always start off with a double cleanse, with my first cleanser of choice being something oil-based. I went in with Glossier’s Cleanser Concentrate which removed the blush in seconds with no residue left behind — that’s when it occurred to me that the blush doesn’t contain any tiny glitter pigments, which is a game-changer for me as I find any makeup product with glitter really difficult to remove. I then finished off with CeraVe’s Hydrating Facial Cleanser just for good measure. However, in future, if I’m just wearing the blush alone, I don’t think I’ll feel as obliged to double cleanse like I do when removing other makeup products.

In terms of the ingredients inside this little tube of joy, it contains 20 plant-based antioxidant-dense oils that provide targeted treatment for your cheeks, including jojoba oil and sunflower seed oil. It’s also fragrance-free, silicone-free, vegan and cruelty-free, making it a great option for anyone prone to sensitive skin. Each Youthforia product is certified by USDA BioPreferred Program to contain 98% biobased content (meaning there’s only 2% of fossil fuels within the formula) which has helped to reduce the brand’s carbon footprint, which is pretty impressive considering the brand is fairly new.

Overall, Youthforia’s BYO Blush is definitely worth the hype and is my new go-to blush. The consistency and formula have impressed me far more than any other powder and liquid blush has before — and that’s coming from a girl who loves to coat her cheeks in a liquid blush or two.

I hope that other brands will follow in the footsteps of Youthforia, which has paved the way for color changing blush oils. If you’re on the lookout for a new beauty staple for the summer, then look no further than Youthforia’s BYO Blush.

