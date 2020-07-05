When it comes to effortlessly chic and timeless style, no one does it better than Jennifer Aniston. Sure, she may be known for some of the cult-favorite outfits (and hairstyles) worn by her widely beloved character Rachel Green on Friends, but that doesn’t mean her love for fashion stops there. Throughout her decade-spanning career, the actor has shown her penchant for sleek, sexy, and classic silhouettes — and Jennifer Aniston’s most iconic outfits are proof.

The 51-year-old actor has no doubt opted for a more daring, statement-making ensemble when the occasion calls for one. But judging by her best looks to date, it’s clear that she knows what she likes — and because of that, her style is always on point. That said, even The Morning Show actor is not immune to an of-the-moment trend or two as they come along — like the floral-print dresses and shiny tops of the ‘90s. But in true Aniston fashion, she manages to make these once-trendy themes feel ageless.

Throughout her years on the red carpet — whether she was making an appearance at a low-key media event or attending a major awards ceremony — Aniston has given the world a virtually endless collection of stylish ensembles anyone can appreciate. Scroll down to see how the actor has adapted her timeless style over the years through her most iconic looks yet.

1990 Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images At the NBC Allstars Party in 1990, Aniston keeps her look casual with a button0down shirt and jeans.

1997 Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images The actor wore a neutral-hued floral-print dress to the New York premiere of Picture Perfect, honing in on popular trends that would transcend time.

1999 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Aniston opted to wear a more daring look for 1999 SAG Awards, pairing a silk bandana-style bandeau — a trend that It girls are wearing everywhere in 2020 — with a pleated maxi skirt.

2000 Denny Keeler/Hulton Archive/Getty Images For the 2000 Emmys, the Friends actor wore a minimalist-approved red column gown. She kept her look streamlined with diamond jewelry and a baguette handbag.

2003 Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images Aniston opted for a more alluring look at the Screen Actors Guild 2003, wearing a dress that featured a plunging cutout detail.

2004 Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images At the 2004 Cannes Film Festival, Aniston embraced the halterneck trend in the form of a glittering Versace dress.

2004 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor went with another white and gold dress — this time from Chanel — for the Emmy Awards in 2004.

2010 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To attend the 2010 Golden Globes, Aniston took her style to the edgier side with a floor-length gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The actor completed her look with gold jewelry and strappy sandals.

2013 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images The Academy Awards red carpet saw an undoubtedly timeless look from Aniston in 2013. The actor wore a custom dress from Dior for the occasion.

2015 C Flanigan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2015 Oscars, Aniston sported a form-fitting gown by Versace, putting her own spin on the naked dress trend.

2017 John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Two years later, Aniston attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party wearing a bold, sequined dress from Atelier Versace.

2018 Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2018, Aniston attended the Chanel x National Resources Defense Council Party wearing a full ensemble from the French fashion house.

2020 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2020 Golden Globes Awards, Aniston went for an outfit that channeled the sense of drama. The actor wore a gown by Dior Haute Couture gown along with white diamond jewelry.