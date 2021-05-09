After months and months of throwing on multiple layers in order to stay warm, it’s understandable if you’re now itching to show a bit of skin. Luckily, if you browse through retailers like Net-A-Porter or Farfetch, you’ll see that sleek cutouts are still very much on-trend for summer 2021. More specifically, there’s a new style taking over Instagram thanks to a few emerging designers: The string cutout trend. Something between your standard cutout look and a wrapped and twisted string bikini.

One label championing this look is newcomer Sid Neigum (which already counts Kylie Jenner as a fan). “My prediction is that clothing is going to get very sexy,” Sid Neigum, the eponymous brand’s founder, tells TZR of why he thinks the string cutout trend is particularly popular now. “People haven’t had their normal outlets to interact, and this is a rebellious response to being locked down.” Fashion girls like Chloe Wise, Megan Adelaide Vega, and Reese Blustein have already sported the brand’s Inverse Tension Top on Instagram (meaning, there are a lot more spottings to come).

Likewise, Sherri McMullen, owner of McMullen Boutique in Oakland, California, believes the trend is on the rise for the spring and summer seasons as people enjoy taking a few more fashion risks this time of year. “It’s a way to show some skin, without showing too much,” the fashion expert tells TZR. “You can choose where you want to show that [skin] with these details, whether it’s at the waist, the chest, or the back — there are so many different styles.”

In addition to Sid Neigum, other emerging labels that are showcasing string cutout styles include London-based brand Nensi Dojaka, as well as swimwear label Amazuìn. As for how to pull off the look, ahead, find how influencers are styling it on Instagram.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The String Cutout Trend: Versatile Slip Dress

Though Amazuìn’s Isaad Deep Black Slip Dress might have been made to be worn while sitting by the pool or on the beach, that shouldn’t stop you from sporting it around the house. Don’t be afraid to pair the dress with your favorite slippers, and simply swap for heeled sandals when it’s time to leave the house.

The String Cutout Trend: Cinched Evening Look

Proenza Schouler’s Drawstring Jersey Maxi Dress is perfect for a playful date night look. All you need to accessorize the piece is some sleek gold jewelry. For the sake of comfort, opt for minimalist, flat sandals.

The String Cutout Trend: Daytime Top

Looking to branch away from your go-to white tee and denim ensemble? Try out a white stringy cutout top paired with pants in a bold color or playful print. The look is intriguing, but not overly so. Finish off with loafers to add a bit of polish.

The String Cutout Trend: Minimalist Mini Dress

Since a string cutout top has a lot going on, keep your accessories on the dainty side. Then, add on jeans and simple sandals and you’re good to go.

The String Cutout Trend: Tied-Up Bralette

‘Tis the season to wear a bra as a top. Instead of a regular bralette, choose one with cool strings attached. Couple the piece with a matching cardigan and high-waisted jeans for the perfect summer afternoon look.

The String Cutout Trend: Wrapped White Dress

Come summer, it’s time to invest in a white dress. This versatile string cutout style by Christopher Esber can be worn with black booties (as shown on the model above), or casual slide-on sandals. But, don’t wait too long to purchase it, because it’ll likely sell out fast.

The String Cutout Trend: Sleek Night-Out Top

Since a string cutout top is eye-catching on its own, keep your bottom on the more minimal end. But for your accessories, have some fun. Go for a printed statement boot and chunky chain jewelry.

The String Cutout Trend: Simple Crop Top

Test out the trend by starting off with a subtle cutout. For instance, Paloma Wool’s Block Rib Knitted Top (shown below) features a small cutout in the front, and can even be worn multiple ways. Bonus: You’ll be stylish and cozy with the rib-knit fabric.