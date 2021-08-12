Laura Harrier’s Instagram account is secretly (or not so secretly, if you’re a major fan of the actor) full of cute outfit inspiration. Take her off-the-shoulder black dress set against an ocean backdrop, for example, or the gingham print dress she wore on April 26 while she leaned against a car — iconic. For those pondering about what to wear as summer ends, the answer can be found in the star’s latest look. In a recent photo posted to the ‘gram, Harrier wore a knit halter neck dress from Proenza Schouler. You can instantly tell it’s an easy item to transition you seamlessly from summer into fall, by way of layering with a denim jacket. (The actor’s exact piece is still available to shop, too.)

The knit dress is from Proenza Schouler’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection. (Fun fact — this happens to be the same piece Kendall Jenner also wore in her and Harrier’s Vogue shoot, which came out this past May.) The contemporary number was the epitome of a pared-down look, as Harrier didn’t have on many accessories, except for a small pinky ring and a dainty bracelet on her left wrist. She finished off the look by slipping into what looked like a pair of easy white slides. The image was accompanied by a cheeky caption “left the house!” hinting at the fact that the actor wore the aforementioned look to the Audi Design Loft opening celebration in Malibu.

Halter tops were a huge trend throughout summer, so a halter dress seems like a natural evolution of this around-the-neck style. Harrier’s particular dress gave off major resort wear vibes, thanks to its delicate knitting style and a light, summery color scheme. It was, however, very appropriate for the occasion — as the event she attended took place in the sunny, coastal town of Malibu. For those who want to end summer on a stylish note, you’ll need this dress. Then come fall, pair it with some chunky boots and a thick oversized, cozy cardigan. Below, shop Harrier’s exact number, as well as several other halter neck dress options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.