One thing I've struggled with since the beginning of the pandemic is the fact that there's not much planning or looking ahead to be done. Even as a fashion editor, my motivation to shop has crashed since I spend most of my time alone in a 300-square-foot apartment. I tend to shop based on what's coming up on my calendar, a trip overseas or a friend's wedding, but with everything on hiatus until further notice, I've had to switch directions and look backwards for inspiration. For instance, I've found myself revisiting iconic '90s outfits that I can recreate this fall and, finally, I'm getting excited about dressing up again.

I know that I'm not alone in feeling like this year's challenges have both left me emotionally depleted and challenged me to rethink my priorities. I've craved the comfort of nostalgia and the familiarity of my childhood, which has led to night-long binges of period films and '90s classics alike. Turning to what brought me joy as a kid takes me away from the fact that the future is completely unknown. It helps that the clothing silhouettes of the era mirror many of the same things I crave today: looser fits, rich textures, and neutral colors. These are the type of ensembles I can recreate by mixing what's already in my closet with a few new additions — no need to start from scratch. Below are a few of the looks currently saved away for me to recreate over the next few months.

'90s Outfits For Fall: Sweater And Mom Jeans

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Halle Berry's oversized cardigan and mom jeans combination is one that embraces the oversized proportions that, to me, feel like being wrapped in a safe, comfortable blanket. A simple cropped tank underneath and a pair of loafers would be my go-to pieces for finishing off the look.

'90s Outfits For Fall: Oversized Sweats & Bike Shorts

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Bike shorts have become a work from home staple in addition to being my go-to workout style during the summer. For fall, I plan on continuing to wear this comfy staple, styled as Princess Diana did leaving the gym. An oversized sweatshirt keeps with the sporty theme while tall socks and sneakers finish the look.

'90s Outfits For Fall: Leather Jacket, Jeans, & Sneakers

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

When it comes to Paltrow's look, what's most appealing is that it's simple without feeling sloppy. Layered tees, a leather blazer, jeans, and sneakers are all basics I already own, but by playing with proportions and keeping the color palette streamlined, it looks put together without much effort. Plus, Brad Pitt would make for a nice accessory, too.

'90s Outfits For Fall: Simple Staples + '90s Accessories

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell's streamlined wool maxi skirt and single breasted jacket are the kind of polished staples that I prefer to invest in and hold onto for years. Mixing in vintage accessories like square-toe boots and a baguette bag give the look a more nostalgic feel.

'90s Outfits For Fall: Oversized Trouser + Knit

Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Instead of sweats this fall, I'm looking forward to dressing up in a relaxed oversized trouser that I can wear with a simple tee or thin knit.

'90s Outfits For Fall: Silk Dress + Blazer

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

I've embraced the ease of loose, silky dresses when working from home this summer, and one way I'll transition them is the with addition of an oversized jacket or trench. A tailored topper balances out the flowy dress.