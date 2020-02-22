If there's anything you can say definitively about the fashion set, it's that there's bound to be a major style moment, or two, that catches you off guard. Case in point: Kendall Jenner's little black dress from Reformation. Although it might be noticeably absent of the brand's signature floral motifs and free-flowing silhouette, this mini is the must-have mini your wardrobe needs before Spring. And for the price, it's worth snagging sooner, rather than later.

On Feb. 20, Kendall Jenner was spotted at Milan Fashion Week with fellow modeling duo Gigi and Bella Hadid in a look that rivals the pieces seen on the catwalk. In between shows, Jenner opted for Reformation's sleek black Rumi Dress, $128, (part of the brands Strictly Business Collection) complete with strong padded shoulders and a second-skin fit. Finishing the look with a Matrix-inspired leather trench, she paired the dress with patent knee-high boots, for added texture. And by following Jenner's how-to guide, you can just as easily take the look from day to night when styling it at home.

Undoubtedly a street-style star worth watching, the model elevated Reformation's casual dress with a Faux Leather Trench Coat from Materiel, $865. As far as accessories are concerned, she went the sultrier route with a mini hot pink top-handle Versace bag for a pop of color and her go-to sleek sunglasses, that further play into the '90s look. However the versatility of the piece proves you can wear it with just about anything.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to styling the look for yourself, follow Jenner's lead by dressing the mini up with elevated accessories. But if you're hoping to take a more relaxed route, try paring it back with white low-top sneakers or combat boots (which have been seen everywhere, as of late). Regardless of your own personal aesthetic, Reformation's dress has endless styling options, proving it's the piece your wardrobe needs.

The model's wear-with-anything mini dress is still available, but if history proves anything, it won't be for long. So grab one for yourself below and get excited to plan the endless ways to wear it.