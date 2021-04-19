Hailey Bieber Found The Most Versatile Wedding Guest Dress To Wear Year Round

As you prep your social calendar for a summer filled with safely held in-person events, like weddings, now is a great time to plan the look you'll wear to your best friend’s upcoming nuptials. For those who feel their styling skills have gotten a bit rusty after a year of couch surfing in loungewear, look to Hailey Bieber for inspo. Bieber recently wore a black wedding guest dress while attending a ceremony with husband Justin Bieber. Over the weekend in Los Angeles, the pair were spotted at the wedding of musician Harv and singer Felicia King.

For the happy occasion, Bieber wore a sleek mini dress from Az Factory and proved, once again, that an LBD was one of the most reliably elegant sartorial options. Her classy cocktail dress also served as a great example for what to wear as a wedding guest this summer if you’re stuck on ideas. Don’t overthink your look — simply turn to an LBD like Bieber’s for its refined and effortless vibe. Perhaps, most importantly, when it comes to wedding guest dresses, Bieber’s stretch-knit choice was also dance floor-friendly. The model paired her midnight-colored mini dress with a black clutch from Saint Laurent and pointy-toe pumps that also featured a delicate ankle strap. As for the accessories she wore to the ceremony, Bieber opted for a Y-shaped necklace from Shay Jewelry and a Jacquie Aiche diamond necklace.

Rachpoot/BACKGRID

Black may seem like an unexpected choice for a summer wedding guest outfit (floral prints and bright colors are more common options), but it is actually brilliant. The neutral shade won’t infringe on any wedding dress codes. Plus, it is a foolproof way to test out your styling knowledge after a year spent in varying combinations of sweats and tees. Pair your black dress with a coordinating dark handbag and delicate touches of golden jewelry, as Bieber did, for a sophisticated, party-ready ensemble. Or, if you want to experiment with pops of vibrancy, opt for a colorful purse and candy-colored jewelry to jazz up your dress.

Bieber’s exact Az Factory dress is still available to shop, but at $790 it is an investment. (However, just think of how many times you can repurpose this dress! For weddings, date night, work parties, and more.) If you’re looking for a budget-friendly LBD though, turn to French Connection’s black mini dress for $118, as well as other options, below.

