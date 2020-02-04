The fashion set can't get enough of throwback trends lately — from handbags to haircuts the 90's are alive and well. And Kendall Jenner just demonstrated how easy it is to get in on the nostalgic trend with a small baguette handbag. The compact style has been making a come-back for some time now. So if you haven't already, it's time to welcome the silhouette into your wardrobe and these more affordable options make it really easy.

On Feb. 3, Jenner curated a cool and casual outfit of jeans and a sheer top. The mesh blouse and satin bra combo is insanely sultry but still coordinated and mature. She paired high-rise vintage wash mom jeans with dependable Air Force One sneakers for a more laid-back feel. While in Miami, the supermodel went with a light make-up look and high ponytail that looks just as effortless as it is elevated. But the real head-turner of the look, however, is BY FAR's croc-effect baguette bag.

Fashion has been drawing major inspiration from the 90's lately with one of the more wearable trend being handbags. In fact, BY FAR's baguette bag is inspired and even named after Jennifer Aniston's fashionably iconic character Rachel from Friends.

You may have passed on investing in the throwback silhouette when it recently resurfaced but the Kardashian sister is proving it's still here to stay. And if you're kicking yourself for not holding on to the similar bags you sported in the early-aughts, don't fret because the latest trend has a slightly new take. Croc-effect leather has been all the rage a lá boots season so it's not surprising that it's the 'It' handbag material to have right now. Plus, the micro baguette style is a two-for-one deal considering it airs on the smaller side, also hitting the mini bag trend.

COURTESY OF BACKGRID

If you're a sucker for anything fun-sized but still have trouble justifying splurging on a bag that basically only fits an iPhone, then you're in the right place. While Kendall's exact bag retails for $358, these equally chic options are all under $100. There's a slew of chic colors to choose from or if you're looking for more of an exact dupe, Most Wanted's chain bag is a dead-ringer for Jenner's - plus, it's on sale.

Shop the trend with these wallet-friendly options.