The start of a new year makes for the ideal time to add to your collection of everyday, fine jewelry pieces. That said, finding styles that won't completely drain the budget you've set for 2020 is no easy feat. While you've likely turned to Mejuri when hunting for high-quality jewelry box staples in the past, if you're eager to mix it up, well then, you've come to the right place. There are several brands like Mejuri, who offer up elevated, easy-to-wear styles that don't cost a fortune. And, lucky for you, they've been rounded up for you to shop.

Mejuri has become a fashion crowd favorite for good reason, the direct-to-consumer brand boasts a range of refined, timeless styles that you can wear for day or night. On top of that, the brand's pieces are strong enough to stand on their own, while versatile enough to be styled with pretty much anything you throw at them. The brands you'll find below offer these same desirable qualities, and they'll sit nicely among your Mejuri treasures, too.

Whether you're hunting for necklaces, rings, earrings, or all of the above, you'll have a hard time not finding something to your liking from the jewelry lines ahead. So on that note, continue on for 9 standout brands with elevated, everyday pieces that you should bookmark ASAP.

AURATE This New York City-based brand's pieces are designed and handmade using ethically sourced and sustainably made materials. You'll find styles are offered in 14K gold, 18K gold, and 14K gold-plated vermeil. AURATE X KERRY: Lioness Chain Necklace $380 AuRate see on aurate

Tarin Thomas Looking for a new signature piece for your jewelry lineup? Scroll through Tarin Thomas' collection of pieces that find the balance of being classic and contemporary. Charles Ring $188 Tarin Thomas see on tarin thomas

Sydney Evan Founded by Rosanne Karmes in Los Angeles in 2001, Syndey Evan jewelry has been worn by countless A-listers. And, it's easy to see why — the brand serves up an impressive selection of styles that are poised to be jewelry box favorites. Gold & Diamond Long Stone Crystal Pendant Necklace $605 Sydney Evan see on sydney evan

VRAI This sustainable fine jewelry brand delivers a lineup of classic, timeless staples that you'll turn to for years to come. While some pieces do carry a higher price tag, there are a number of stunning designs that you can score for under $500. Half Moon Diamond Ear Cuff $380 VRAI see on vrai

Stone and Strand If you're looking for dainty pieces you can slip on day after day, make sure to peek at Stone and Strand's offering of delicate styles that'll still make an impact. Spell It Out Diamond Initial Dog Tag Necklace $495 Stone and Strand see on stone and strand

The Last Line Those who want to infuse a little color into their jewelry box should be shopping The Last Line. The brand proves that fine jewelry can be just as playful as larger statement-making styles; however, these pieces can easily be worn everyday. Diamond Baby Ring $315 The Last Line see on the last line

Alex Mika This New York based jewelry brand was established by four sisters in 2012. It offers a range of trend-forward jewelry that's priced below the $100 mark, but also has a selection of fine jewelry that's not to be missed. Signet Ring $615 Alex Mika see on alex mika

Bing Bang Bing Bang is known for its collection of minimal and modern jewelry. From high-quality, nameplate necklaces to pearl-adorned pieces, all of the brand's styles have an eye-catching yet timeless quality. Custom Nameplate $225 Bing Bang NYC see on bing bang nyc