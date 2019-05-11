The Jewelry Brands You Should Bookmark If You’re Obsessed With Kendra Scott

When your jewelry box previously needed a pick-me-up, you likely turned to Kendra Scott. And why wouldn’t you? The jewelry brand has been churning out colorful, feminine pieces at affordable prices (the majority of its pieces retail for under $200!) for years. That said, it’s always a good idea to seek out brand diversity to avoid your jewelry box resembling a shrine dedicated to one particular label. And luckily, there are several brands like Kendra Scott that mirror the label’s aesthetic and accessibility.

Take Above Average Studio and Ettika, for example, both of which replicate Kendra Scott’s refined yet occasionally funky styles with almost too-good-to-be-true price tags. To help you diversify your assortment of accessories, TZR compiled a list of eight brands — including the two previously mentioned — that will hopefully satiate your Kendra Scott jewelry craving. You’ll find them all ahead, waiting to be discovered and added to your bookmarks.

In addition to having a vibe similar to Kendra Scott’s, the brands featured below all master this year’s buzziest jewelry trends. For instance, chunky, childlike pieces remain one of the most sought-after styles within jewelry at the moment. And, Brinker & Eliza’s multi-colored selection of baubles emulate this kitschy look to a T. A bonus shoutout goes to the brand’s mushroom hoop earrings, which tap into the psychedelic-inspired look currently coursing throughout fashion. For those who gravitate toward minimalist pieces, TAI and Chan Luu’s delicate offerings have you covered.

Ready to discover what else is out there beyond Kendra Scott’s jewelry offerings? Scroll on to browse the eight brands that’ll bring gorgeous colors as well as standout silhouettes to your jewelry collection — and all at wallet-friendly price points.

Yam

Created by Morgan Thomas in honor of her late mother, Yam celebrates colorful simplicity through its widely affordable selection of ‘90s-inspired pieces. While Thomas’ delicately crafted jewelry carries a heavy dose of childlike nostalgia, all items are undeniably timeless — like Yam’s effortless True Fortune Necklace featured below.

Above Average Studio

Stumble upon an up-and-coming brand right before it blows up to viral status. Above Average Studio is a Canada-based label that makes sleek designs with an ethical and egalitarian approach. (All items are handmade in small batches and priced under $105.) For those who’ve been eyeing the chunky, maximalist ring trend, but haven't yet had a chance to indulge, now’s your chance, courtesy of Above Average Studio’s vibrant baubles.

8 Other Reasons

At 8 Other Reasons, you'll find everything from bold earrings to delicate feminine necklaces, among other styles. It makes for a great place to start shopping if you're looking for a range of silhouettes for various events. Even better? You can pick up a couple of styles without breaking the bank.

Adornmonde

Only sold through its namesake website, this brand carries a range of styles from dainty silhouettes to bold statement-makers. But, no matter the size, Adornmonde's pieces seem to always bring a little something extra special: Think delicate bracelets with gemstone details and minimal geometric earrings with pearl adornments.

Brinker & Eliza

Created by a mother and daughter duo, Brinker & Eliza is a brand you've likely scrolled past on Instagram recently, as it's been receiving a lot of love from the fashion set. And, all it takes is one peek at the brand's collection of unique and colorful designs to see why fans can't get enough of it right now.

Chan Luu

Though you may be familiar with Chan Luu due to its wildly popular beaded wrap bracelets, the brand has so much more than that to offer, including delicate earrings and barely-there necklaces. There are pieces in the mix that hit above the $200 mark, but you'll still be able to scoop up plenty of stunning styles for less.

Ettika

Turn to Ettika for pieces that mix metals with pops of color in an elevated way for a low cost. The brand has a slew of visually interesting styles you can use to top off an outfit or make the look altogether, for that matter. You can also test drive 2021’s statement belt trend with Ettika’s beaded rainbow iteration.

TAI

If you gravitate towards more minimalist looks when it comes to your jewelry, check out TAI's selection. The brand has a wide array of pieces that are smaller in size, but will still bring a dose of color into your look. Just take a peek at the below — they may be dainty, but they'll stand out.