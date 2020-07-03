Noura Sakkijha never set out to work in fashion. Before she started her jewelry brand, Mejuri, she studied industrial engineering, and took up a job as a process engineering consultant following her degree. But, she quickly came to realize she wasn't pursuing her true passion. "I would say I spent quite a bit of time day dreaming of jewelry designs in between crunching numbers," Sakkijha, Co-Founder and CEO of Mejuri, tells TZR.

Though she didn't initially plan for a career in the industry, fine jewelry is in Sakkijha's roots. "I'm the third generation in my family to work in fine jewelry, so I was lucky to get an insider view and realized that brands, and even mom and pop shops, primarily focus on traditional gifting and speaking to men to buy for women. As a result, the designs are classic and price points are primarily on the higher end." The behind the scenes view not only led her to a gap in the market, but also gave her the knowledge she needed to start her own business.

"Mejuri is really known for everyday pieces that can be worn together or separately, and you never have to take them off," Sakkijha explains. The Toronto-based label has garnered an impressive cult following from celebs like Kate Bosworth, Jamie Chung, and even Timothée Chalamet. In addition to A-listers, influencers are devoted Mejuri fans, too. Pieces are frequently worn on the likes of Jelena Cikoja, Amy Julliette Lefévre, and Sabina Socol.

Courtesy of Mejuri

"We were one of the first brands to launch as a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand for women to buy jewelry for themselves, as opposed to the traditional gifting approach," Sakkijha says. When Mejuri was created, research and talking to potential customers led them to the knowledge that many women didn't previously consider buying themselves jewelry regularly. The initial campaigns centered on the message of shopping for yourself, and today 75 percent of the brand's customers are buying the jewelry for their own collections. Sakkijha thinks Mejuri's message is intuitive, making it relatively easy to adopt. "The same concept is established across multiple industries so women are used to treating themselves," she adds. "We pioneered this movement in fine jewelry."

Since it began in 2016, the label has focused on a weekly drop model, with each piece handmade in fairly limited quantities. Often times when the jewelry sells out, Mejuri's customers will actively add their names to the waitlist for the next bunch. This allows the brand to understand exactly which products to double down on and to not over make the ones that don't meet the same amount of demand. "We don’t launch large annual collections, we love our weekly drop model as it allows us to bring to life a curation of designs in a very spontaneous way, relevant to seasons, or current inspirations," Sakkijha says. Prior to these key drops, Mejuri creates buzz by collaborating with influencers to create product led campaigns, social media content, and email marketing.

Courtesy of Mejuri

In the last year, its Croissant Dome Collection, based on its best-selling Dome edition, was a standout for the brand. Sakkijha notes that other popular sellers include the Zodiac edition for its unique take on astrology design, and everyday pieces like its Oversized Thin Hoops and Thin Croissant Dome Ring. "Our drops have waiting lists of up to 100,000 [people], which is a result of not only the design, but the story we tell surrounding the piece and the emotional connection created," she explains.

Currently, the jewelry expert is seeing a surge in more bold, statement pieces. "They can transform any look, especially for those working from home and want to feel a little more elevated." Sakkijha says the brand's Petal Drop Earrings, which launched a few weeks ago, and sold out within 24 hours. But regardless of trends, she says Mejuri's customers are always seeking classic pieces, like its Diamond Necklace or Bold Bangle.

Courtesy of Mejuri

If you're now eager to snag a few pieces from Mejuri, below shop some of its best-sellers from the Croissant Dôme Edition and Zodiac collection, as well as other customer favorites.