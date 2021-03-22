The Versatile Hoop Earrings You'll Want To Wear On Your Next Zoom Call

For those who revel in showing off a full head-to-toe look, outfit details get lost in translation in this Zoom era. Your coworkers can no longer see that your red sneakers coordinate with your bold crimson lip — all that matters is what’s visible from the chest up. Accessorizing with jewelry, now more than ever, is a foolproof way to jazz up your on-screen appearance, and Goop’s new jewelry collaboration with Mejuri is dedicated to helping you add some sparkle to your virtual presence. Goop, a wellness and lifestyle brand founded by actor Gwyneth Paltrow, has a history of creating collections designed with the modern woman in mind, and their recent jewelry collab is no exception.

According to Goop’s website, the four-piece collection centers around “simple yet striking pieces that would shine in all settings,” meaning you can add some elevated accessory touches to your work from home uniform, whether that be a tee or your favorite loungewear sweatsuit. Both the Pavé Diamond Dôme Ring and the Pavé Diamond Dôme Hoops feature the soft and rounded silhouette that have become signature designs for Mejuri. The diamond-encrusted pieces also represent the collab's higher price points: the ring costs $550 while the coordinating hoops are $650. If you've been searching for a new chain necklace that offers a heftier take on the typically dainty style, turn to the Multi Curb Chain. The Woven Hoops, a golden crisscross pair inspired by French-girl jewelry aesthetics, finish off the collection at $155.

Ali Pew, Goop’s fashion director, offered several styling ideas for the jewelry collection. To display the Multi Curb Chain in all its golden glory, Pew recommended pairing it with a v-neckline to create a natural spotlight for the piece. “I love how the dainty-on-chunky Goop Multi Curb Chain adds an element of dimension: they’re comfortable, easy to wear, and drape effortlessly along the décolletage,” said Pew in a statement. As for the delicate Woven Hoops from the collab, Pew encouraged shoppers to “play off the drama of the embellishment by doubling up on the Goop Woven Hoops in one ear.” The double jewelry hack is “a Goop signature styling trick that feels fresh,” she said. The Goop x Mejuri collab also correlates with the latest clothing collection from Goop’s fashion line G. Label, which features spring tops and bottoms to pair with the limited-edition jewelry pieces.

Head to goop.com and mejuri.com to browse the jewelry collection, or scroll on to shop the four accessories below.

