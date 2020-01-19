If you're up to date on your favorite influencers' latest street style moments, then you've probably scrolled past more than one oversized puffer coat that was layered to perfection. And chances are you could find the exact coat at Aritzia. A go-to for both celebrities and editors, alike, it's a key destination for those core wardrobe staples at an attainable price. But, in case you're looking to broaden your horizons a bit, consider shopping these 11 brands like Aritzia, too, for even more elevated essentials.

While some would attribute the brand's fame to Kendall Jenner ,who posted a photo in the iconic Super Puff back in 2018, the model isn't the only it-girl sporting the line; It has also become a go-to name for influencers like Jen Azoulay and Sophia Roe. But aside from the ever so popular Super Puff jacket, the Vancouver-based retailer has also won over hearts for its minimally chic aesthetic. In its selection of in-house labels you'll find every staple you needed to fill the gaps in your wardrobe: plain tees, cozy knits, luxe outwear, and wide assortment of denim.

But, if you're in the mood to check out some similar labels, TZR curated an assortment of names to put on your radar ASAP. Whether you're on the hunt for a soft new turtleneck or toasty wool coat, below, find 11 brands like Artizia to shop for your luxe staples.

Pixie Market

Co-founders Gaelle Drevet and Magda Pietrobelli founded Pixie Market in 2006. The store is known for its trendy aesthetic and polished flair. Though the pieces look expensive, the prices won't break the bank. And while when it first launched, the store resided in New York City's Lower East Side, you can now peruse its offering online, too.

The Frankie Shop

The "older sister" to Pixie Market, The Frankie Shop was also founded by Gaelle Drevet. A fashion girl favorite since 2014, it's located in New York City's Lower East Side and in Paris. The cool-girl destination nails luxe basics at budget-friendly prices, which can be contributed to its cult following. The label is a go-to for the modern woman looking for timeless pieces, with a unique touch. If you aren't nearby either of the cities, you can shop on the retailer's site, as well as Net-a-Porter. But, if you see something you love, don't sleep on it because the products often sell out fast.

COS

Heaven for minimalists, COS is chock-full of modern pieces that will instantly elevate your closet. Featured in its lineup is every essential you need to curated your wardrobe (think: luxe boots, cozy shirt dresses, button-up blouses, and wool coats). And looking at the beautiful assortment, you'd never guess how affordable the brand is.

& Other Stories

If you ask a group of fashion girls where they frequently shop for ultra-stylish staples, chances are & Other Stories is high up on their list. In its selection you'll spot pastel hues like pistachio and lilac, as well as exciting, eye-catching prints. But, there's something for minimalists, too. Featured are every basic you need for winter — long coats, chunky turtlenecks, and cardigans galore.

Totême

Known for making "go-to uniforms", Totême features classic silhouettes and chic designs. Founded in New York and designed in Stockholm, the label has perfected effortless basics. The pieces will cost you a pretty penny, but you'll be investing in an item that will last for years.

Reformation

Equal parts bohemian and feminine, Reformation is adored by celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski. Based in Los Angeles, the brand puts a huge focus on sustainability, using materials like Tencell and Viscose to construct the products. While Reformation is often associated by its denim and sundresses, you'll also find staples like bodysuits and upscale blouses. And there's frequently a waitlist for their favorites (consider checking out the back in stock tab), so you know the label must be worth the hype.

Petite Studio

Petite girls, rejoice — this one's for you. The New York-based brand specializes in fit and tailoring for petite women. The label's philosophy is to invest in the basics, meaning skip the fast fashion. With an average of 20 hours of production (the website states), the pieces are intended to last a long, long time. Plus, say goodbye to hemming fees.

Uniqlo

Also known for its warm puffer coats, Uniqlo shines during the winter. Its sought-after puffer coats are essential for those who travel often, as they can easily fold up into a suitcase. And if you're in need for warm layering pieces, look no further than its HEATTECH collection. The line is made using bio-warming material, which converts your body moisture into heat.

Mijeong Park

Still somewhat under the radar, Mijeong Park is all about classic and timeless gems. The Los Angeles-based brand was founded in 2015, where it draws inspiration from the neighboring area. Stocked with effortlessly cool must-haves, the label is worth checking out (if you haven't already).

Madewell

Both trendy and minimal, Madewell offers a slew of everyday staples. Featuring prints like camo and leopard, the adventurous dressers have something to snag. But for those with simple style, the brand offers up luxe cashmere and denim that fits like a glove.

Mango

If you're excited about a new trend but aren't thrilled about some of the steep designer prices, Mango is for you. You'll spot cool pieces (see: biker jackets, leather bermuda shorts, and knit trousers) for fair prices. Add to that you'll see the pieces on influencers including Marta Cygan and Leandra Medine, so naturally the line is an Instagram favorite.