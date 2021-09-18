There are a few things to keep in mind when curating your fall and winter wardrobe. First, there is the overall vibe you’re trying to achieve (experts predict bright colors and workwear-inspired silhouettes are going to be huge this season, FYI.) Then, there is the functionality aspect — no matter what aesthetic you go for, making sure your layers will protect you from the harsh outdoor weather conditions is a must. One item that can strike that perfect balance between sufficient insulation and an on-trend look is leather puffer jackets. With this style being a major trend for fall 2021, you should invest in one asap.

What the leather puffer jacket will do is effectively make any outfit feel a little more luxe and put together, thanks to the glossy outer fabric. Plus, there is really no wrong way to style a puffer: the jacket looks especially good with sporty-casual items like wide-leg jeans and chunky dad sneakers. Should you want to lean into a more feminine aesthetic, you can wear your leather puffer with a pleated skirt (both mini and midi styles work) and some sturdy knee-high lug-sole boots. The jacket also comes in cool hues this season such as an olive green and wine red.

Keep scrolling to shop TZR’s favorite leather puffer picks.

