Intuitively, shopping for basics and scoping out a so-called "sexy" wardrobe piece would typically lead you on a hunt in opposite directions. But, Re Ona is the luxe basics brand merging the two seemingly dissonant worlds seamlessly. The label is on the rise to become the go-to for curve-hugging, “buttery soft” (in the brand’s words) essential pieces.

Adopting its name which translates to “her way” from their mother’s Nigerian language, Yoruba, London-born sisters and Co-Founders, Christina and Philiscia Abayomi created Re Ona after finding there were no basics-focused brands that spoke to their demographic, the modern day working woman who gravitates toward minimal and transitional clothing, and prioritizes quality. The result — though they relocated to Canada prior to launching Re Ona — is a capsule of versatile styles that mirror the importance of quality clothing in Nigerian culture while embodying the clean and simple, sophisticated aesthetic of London dressing.

“Quality was very important to us. We wanted to create something that could stand the test of time,” Christina says in an interview with TZR. As self-taught designers, the pair spent an entire year turning loops with manufacturers to ensure satisfactory quality before launching in 2018 — clean lines, the perfect cut and seamless stitching for their signature double-layered pieces were key design elements that weren't always easy to nail on the first try. In the end, the brand’s core values (quality along with customer satisfaction, and emphasis on slow fashion and ethical practices) are woven intricately throughout the entire Re Ona experience, from producing with ethical manufacturers, to sustainable packaging, to limiting collection launches to four drops of limited styles per year.

“We’re so opposite of fast fashion, and we do that purposefully,” Philiscia says. Their most recent collection, aptly named Effortless Essentials, released June 30, revealing a sea of neutrals and intentionally consisting of only 10 styles. Christina and Philiscia said the collection was inspired by the ‘90s, which would explain their incorporation of two iterations of the currently-trending halter neck.

The initial crowd favorites are the Halterneck Dress in Chocolate (don't worry, it comes in cream and black as well), and the Scoop Neck Bodysuit, both of which were the first pieces to sell out. Also included in the collection is a testament to Christina and Philiscia’s attention to their customers— The Black-owned brand released a pair of elevated joggers for which they had previously taken to Instagram to survey color options from followers, landing on a mauvy lilac.

Transitioning into fashion from corporate roles, another motive behind the simplicity of Re Ona was the idea of a garment that transitions effortlessly from work to play. A bodysuit or tank from the Effortlessly Essentials collection can be elevated with a blazer and high waisted trousers, or can be the foundation of a relaxed weekend ensemble, paired with jeans. “We’re trying to change the narrative of how you wear your pieces,” Christina said. “We want to create classic pieces that you can wear year round.”

Shop pieces from Re Ona's transitional Effortless Essentials collection below.

