The mission to find a winter coat that ticks all the boxes — warmth, chicness, and affordability— is difficult, if not near impossible. Luxe outerwear often comes with headache-inducing price tags while inexpensive jackets can fall apart at the end of a season. To find the middle ground in all this shopping madness, look to the Hollywood fashion set for inspiration this year. Celebrities are wearing, and loving, coats from Mango — a key label in their wardrobes that provides warmth and style, all for prices worth getting behind.

The Spanish fashion brand reigns popular with East and West Coast-based stars, all of whom are taking a shine to entirely different silhouettes. For Katie Holmes, she's all about Mango's quilted jacket. An added bonus: hers happens to be on sale for 40 percent off. Gigi Hadid's Mango coat, on the other hand, taps into the resurgence of the plaid trend. (This print rose by 400 percent in search value last year, thanks to Taylor Swift's evermore album cover.) Meanwhile, Irina Shayk's go-to coat from the popular retailer touches on the leather trench coat trend that's been percolating for a few seasons. To further explore how the stars are turning to Mango for all their winter, and likely spring 2021, outerwear needs, browse the styles they love ahead. You can even shop your favorite star's exact coat, thereby completing your personal quest in finding a stylish, affordable piece of outerwear.

Celebrities In Mango Coats: Katie Holmes

LRNYC /MEGA/GC Images

Holmes' closet has a robust assortment of outerwear pieces from Max Mara, Isabel Marant, Ulla Johnson, and more. Her latest NYC winter-approved addition to this collection is a budget-friendly quilted coat from Mango, which she styled with a pair of loafers from Vagabond Shoemakers for an outing on Jan. 22. The $90 water-repellent outerwear features a funnel neck and stud fastenings for easy buttoning when you're on the go.

Celebrities In Mango Coats: Sophie Turner

BACKGRID

For a family stroll through her Los Angeles neighborhood in 2020, Turner wore a Mango leather blazer in her all-black look. The piece was well suited for the West Coast's milder winters, though she had nothing to worry about when it came to keeping warm. Her Louis Vuitton pillow ankle boots did the trick. Though Turner's blazer is on the splurgier side, it's also a timeless investment piece. Leather blazers came into style via Rachel Green in the '90s — and they've stuck around since.

Celebrities In Mango Coats: Naomi Watts

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On Jan. 24, Watts dressed up her sought-after New Balance x Staud sneakers with a textured wool coat from Mango. She styled the wide-fitting silhouette with a pair of jeans and a latte-hued scarf. Don't be surprised if you catch Watts in this style again, but for spring. The coat also makes for a great transitional piece, since it's not too thick like a puffer.

Celebrities In Mango Coats: Irina Shayk

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Shayk loves walking around NYC and always armors up in weather-appropriate outerwear. One of her best street style moments was on Jan. 23, when she wore this form-fitting trench full of The Matrix vibes. She left the piece casually unbelted to reveal her mocha-colored loungewear underneath. The model joined other fashionable women such as Kaia Gerber and Diane Keaton who have worn, and loved, leather trenches.

Celebrities In Mango Coats: Gigi Hadid

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

On Jan. 10, Hadid, for her walk with her daughter Khai, bundled up in a few key winter pieces: a Louis Vuitton shearling bucket hat, ecru sunglasses, and a wool coat from Mango. With a wearable, neutral glen plaid print, the outerwear serves as the foundational piece to build out your winter ensemble.