As a fashion-obsessed teen in the mid-2010s, few items in my wardrobe got as much mileage as my beloved gladiator sandals. During the summer of 2014, in particular, I wore my black leather knee-high style — which I believe hailed from Jeffrey Campbell — non-stop, sporting them everywhere from group hangouts to family vacations at the shore. Now, fast forward a decade, and I’m a bit bummed I bid farewell to the sandals, as they’re shaping up to be summer 2025’s it shoe.

But much like every other oldie but goodie from the mid-2010s that has been resurrected (statement necklaces and skinny jeans, for instance), gladiator sandals look much different this time around. On the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, designers like Isabel Marant, Khaite, and Joanna Ortiz breathed new life into the polarizing silhouette. The former went full-on boho with its knee-high suede pairs, which seem like something Vanessa Hudgens would have worn at Coachella 10 years ago. The latter two labels, however, debuted more minimalist takes on the style with its short, no-fuss silhouettes.

Though they were once endorsed by celebrities like the Olsen twins, Kate Moss, and Kourtney Kardashian, there’s now a new wave of A-listers embracing the sandals. In the past year, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore, and Meagan Good have put their stamp on the trend.

Isabel Marant Spring/Summer 2025 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment Amp up your summer 2025 footwear game by shopping one (or a few) of the gladiator sandals below.

Free People Medallion Gladitor Sandals $185 See On Free People For a maximalist approach to the silhouette, slip into Free People’s shiny studded look. As for styling, ground the statement-making shoes with a simple white ribbed tank and denim shorts.

Marc Jacobs The Kiki Gladiator Sandals $295 See On Shopbop The floral details adorned on the buckles of this Marc Jacobs pair are too cute. And the shiny gold straps add a glamorous touch, too.

Bernado Hero Leather Tall Gladiator Sandals $298 See On Neiman Marcus Throw it back to the mid-2010s with this tall look from Bernado. Put the shoes on full display by teaming them with of-the-moment hot pants.

Zimmermann Gleam Buckle-Embellished Raffia Sandals $695 See On Net-a-Porter It doesn’t get more summery than these raffia gladiator sandals from Zimmermann. For the ultimate warm-weather outfit, style these with a flowy floral dress and straw bag.

Sam Edelman Raye Gladiator Sandal $120 $71 See On Sam Edelman Sam Edelman’s Raye style here is an understated way to partake in the summer footwear trend. Jazz them up a tad with a silver or gold chain anklet.

Isabel Marant Nensi Suede Gladiator Sandals $1,195 $717 See On Mytheresa If you have the means to splurge on a gladiator sandal, you truly can’t go wrong with this boho-esque suede look from Isabel Marant’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Jeffrey Campbell Origins Gladiators $105 See On Revolve Instead of buying another pair of black sandals, consider adding this khaki style to your collection. The hardware will also make it stand out from the rest of your assortment.

Schutz Cassandra Brown Suede Flat Sandal $148 See On Schutz With colorful gem-looking adornments, Schutz’s Cassandra sandals will elevate any summer ‘fit.

Amanu The Bazaruto Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sandals $445 See On Net-a-Porter Boasting gold-tone links, these croc-effect gladiator sandals are far departure from the silhouettes that reigned a decade ago.