Emma Roberts’ taste in fashion can be described in three words: feminine, relaxed, and relatable. Her overall wardrobe consists of statement pieces like airy dresses and cottagecore-inspired tops, alongside classic basics like tanks and denim jackets. When she curates her outfits, the actor likes to incorporate a blend of high-low pieces, too, like pairing her go-to H&M jeans with a Celine bralette or her Rachel Antonoff patchwork jacket with Adidas sneakers. Because of this, for fans who want to emulate her style, it’s relatively easy to achieve this. All you need to do is know Roberts’ favorite affordable brands and then shop similar pieces from said labels to incorporate into your own wardrobe.

One of her go-to brands is Reformation — she has been wearing its clothes as early as 2014 when she was photographed shopping in the store. Roberts is especially an avid fan of the retailer’s flats, as the actor recently wore the Joey Asymmetrical Flat Slide in ivory on Aug. 7, 2021. (She also owns the Belle flats.) A good portion of her dresses are from Reformation, too, which fans have noticed. As soon as she wears an affordable find from Ref, it’s immediately sold out. For instance, her $98 Jennifer polka dot dress went viral back in April 2019 for its budget-friendly price and effortless vibe. If you’re wondering what other affordable brands Roberts loves, continue reading ahead, and shop similar pieces to get her style.

Reformation

Roberts gravitates towards Reformation for feminine styles such as floral patterns, puff sleeves, and square necklines. Back in 2019, the actor (pictured above) wore Reformation’s Solis top, which embodied all these designs, with a pair of high-waisted blue jeans and black flats. It was your typical laid-back West Coast outfit, so if you’re trying to channel those same vibes, invest in a similar top. Accessorize with a dainty necklace or a layer of gold pendants, if you want to go the extra mile.

J.ING

Roberts loves dainty blouses, especially if they feature a prominent collar. J.ING is an affordable, Asian-owned brand that offers delicate embroidered tops and cardigans. Here, Roberts paired her blue puff-sleeve top from the label with black H&M jeans. You can still shop her exact number, below, or opt for other vintage-inspired options with equally as cool collars. Pair them with your favorite pair of black denim, or for a twist, rock the top with a skirt.

Zara

This particular outfit exemplifies how she styles high and low pieces together. She dressed her Zara polka dot dress ($70) with a pair of snake print ankle boots from BY FAR. (Her boots originally cost $494, but are now on sale for $296.) Roberts’ dress is versatile for any informal or formal event, as it can be worn with kitten heels, strappy sandals, or even white minimalist sneakers. Add the classic print into your own closet with the selections below.

Everlane

Everyone needs a trusty tank top (or two) in their wardrobe and Roberts likes this black and white striped one from Everlane. Here, she styled it with denim shorts and Birkenstocks for a casual shopping day in LA. You can easily dress up the tank with a leather skirt or keep it casual like the star did with your own pair of cutoff shorts. (Other celebs who count a tank as a must-have fashion staple include Zoë Kravitz and Bella Hadid.)

H&M

You can always find H&M pieces in Roberts’ outfits — sometimes she even wears a head-to-toe look from the (brand. Her stylists previously shared with TZR that Roberts’ go-to jeans for this fall are H&M’s high-rise black jeans and the boyfriend style.) In the Instagram photo pictured above, the star rocked an H&M jacket as part of her chic off-white look. In order to prep for the in-between weather you might experience, shop similar outerwear from H&M below.