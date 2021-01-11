Gigi Hadid spent most of her pregnancy quarantining at her mom's secluded, picturesque farmhouse in Pennsylvania but lately, the model is residing in a slightly less serene setting: New York City. Hadid is a well-known fixture in the NoHo neighborhood, where she has an apartment. She was first pictured back in the city in late August and since then, has been spotted taking leisurely walks with her young daughter. Over the weekend, Hadid stepped out in an oversize wool coat from Mango, taking the opportunity to further acquaint herself with the city while pushing her little one in a Bugaboo stroller.

It was easy for the model to remain incognito in public as she was hidden beneath layers of winter clothing and wore a black face mask to comply with CDC guidelines for the health pandemic. Her Louis Vuitton Monogram Shearling hat kept her head warm (this is the second time she was photographed wearing it) and she shielded her eyes for privacy with a pair of DMY by DMY retro sunglasses. The most standout piece in her ensemble, however, has to be her affordable Mango coat. The classic knee-length style comes in three different colors and has a price tag of $149.99. More importantly, the outerwear can be quickly styled for any busy mom on the go.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Hadid chose to pair the oversize coat with cream-colored tops and bottoms, then completed her daytime look with Dear Frances tan boots. Her footwear choice, which came with a heel, was a tad unexpected given that most people would have defaulted to a flat winter shoe like UGG boots or in the case for those who work from home—a pair of warm, cozy socks. Still, you'll have to give Hadid props for choosing boots that while functional, are definitely dressier than what most may be used to these days.

If you're wondering what Hadid did on her day out, you'll be pleased to know she enjoyed a meal from Sadelle's and took a stroll around the Lower East Side. You can expect to see more of the model in the Big Apple, and her stylish outfits too, as it seems like she is eager to spend more time in her recently renovated home. Shop Hadid's exact coat and shearling hat, below, plus similar options to her accessories.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.