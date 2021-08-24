TikTok Fans Loved Taylor Swift's Reformation Dress — It Went Viral

TikTok has become the official birthplace of viral life hacks, beauty trends, styling tips, and more. You can look to celebrities like Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and Reese Witherspoon for everything, from fashion inspiration to the food recipes they’re currently obsessed with. The most recent celeb video to go viral on TikTok was Taylor Swift and her Reformation dress. The singer wore the number while appearing in her first-ever video for the platform. The Ref dress sold out in just a few hours after the video was posted — call it the Taylor Swift effect.

In her inaugural, 9-seconds long post — which was soundtracked by Dave’s “Screwface Capital” and contains a reference to the pop singer herself — Swift showed off four different outfits. Each look corresponded to one of the singer’s albums: Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor's Version), and Red (Taylor's Version). To represent Fearless, Swift wore a lemony-yellow floral dress from the Los Angeles-based brand. The linen number, which retailed for $153, was still available to shop several hours ago, but promptly sold out after the singer posted her trending video.

After going viral on TikTok, the dress quickly became a hot topic of discussion on other social media platforms as well. The dress is currently trending on Twitter, and users are praising the singer’s style and relative affordability of her outfit.

TikTok trends aside, Reformation is beloved by many other A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez, Emma Roberts, Hailey Bieber, and Florence Pugh. Most recently, J.Lo donned a memorable Reformation look by pairing her white mini dress with a “Ben” necklace. (The jewelry was a nod to her beau Ben Affleck.) Katy Perry is another star who is partial to the brand’s styles. Earlier this summer while vacationing in Venice, Perry wore a shorter dress in the same yellow floral print as Swift’s.

Although Swift’s exact dress is (unsurprisingly) sold out, the midi style is still available to shop in several alternative prints and colorways. Scroll on to shop Reformation’s Joyce dress, alongside several other close alternatives to her summertime staple.

