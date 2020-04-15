You’ve probably been advised not to get bangs after a breakup or color your own hair just for fun, but the first thing many people feel like doing during periods of change is switching up their hair — celebs included. It’s no secret that 2020 has already proven to be quite a year so far, and whether it was caused by quarantine boredom or just an urge for a fresh look to start the year off, the first four months of 2020 have been filled with stars chopping, coloring, and swapping their signature styles for fresh ’dos. With all the celebrity hair changes that have happened, you’ll have enough inspo for a moodboard, which will be the perfect thing to bring in to your colorist or stylist the next time you can go in.

Recently, the styles and colors celebs are choosing aren't all subtle trims or root refreshes; many of them have strayed far from what you may be used to seeing in their selfies and on the red carpet.

Hilary Duff took coloring measures into her own hands and experimented with aquamarine blue hair. Another noteworthy change coming from the stars is Gabrielle Union's switch to natural curls while staying at home. While these changes are pretty major, there are several celebs who have made a few subtler switches that are still nonetheless different from their usual, such as Kaia Gerber opting for a trendy bronde shade.

Ahead, see 10 hairstyles and colors that celebs have decided to test out in 2020.

Selena Gomez’s Curtain Bangs

Shags were the cut of 2019 and it looks like fringe-heavy styles are here to stay as 2020 has been taken over by bangs. Gomez's version of curtain bangs are a perfect example of how to style this '70s-inspired look in a modern way.

Hilary Duff’s Blue Hair

The most recent dye job heard 'round the world is Duff's blue hair, which was a bold switch from her blonde balayage strands. Although quarantine has pushed people to DIY their own color, it's definitely a safer bet to wait it out — though you have to admit, Duff's change was a stunning and impressive feat.

Kylie Jenner’s Hazelnut-Colored Bob

On her feed and in a recent Instagram story, Jenner showed off her hair sans extensions or vivid color. The lovely light brown shade was a fresh change from the usual rapunzel-like strands and neon-colored wigs she enjoys testing out.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Platinum Pixie Cut

Pinkett Smith swapped out her braids for a platinum-hued pixie cut in early 2020, featuring a gorgeous cascade of curls up top. She has recently been wearing it straightened for an edgier vibe, proving that even shorter styles can be super versatile.

Ciara’s Luscious Twists

Ciara is known for her ability to rock nearly any hairstyle, and she switches it up fairly frequently. But these twists she sported in January are the absolute peak of cool-girl style.

Barbie Ferreira's Shag Cut

While the shag erupted in popularity in 2019, it certainly has made its way into 2020. Ferreria's choppy shag is a punk-laden dream and could make anyone reconsider the bad rap that mullets typically get.

Kate Middleton's Curtain Bangs

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

While royal protocol is rather strict, the Duchess of Cambridge still knows how to work in a trend. Middleton usually keeps her hair long and fringe-free, but these curtain bangs suit her perfectly.

Miley Cyrus' Mullet

Forget everything you know about the mullet. Cyrus' updated version of the look normally reserved for dads in the '80s is both edgy and cool, and it makes a convincing case for testing it out this year.

Mila Kunis' Light Brown Hair

While Kunis typically rocks deep brown or black locks, her hairstylist Chad Wood lightened her hair up for The Sundance Film Festival. It's the perfect inspiration for freshening up your hair color for a new season without going to any extremes.

Gabrielle Union's Natural Curls

While quarantining with her fam, Union switched out her braids for her gorgeous natural curls, matching with her adorable daughter. In a video post that first showed off her new 'do, Union excited fans by hinting at the possibility of new products from her haircare line.