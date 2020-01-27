It isn't too often you see Mila Kunis without her usual long mahogany waves. In fact, it isn't too often that you see her at all, considering she doesn't have social media and tends to keep to herself most of the time (both admirable qualities, sad as they may be for the rest of us). So, it was cause for celebration when Mila Kunis and her new light brown hair made a joint appearance at the Sundance Film Festival this past weekend.

The actor stopped by Park City, Utah, on Sat. to promote her new film Four Good Days alongside Glen Close and while she was at it, she debuted a fresh new look. A bit of rare exposure must have motivated Kunis to trade in her signature dark hair for something a touch lighter and shorter.

Her hairstylist, Chad Wood (whose other clients include Vanessa Hudgens, January Jones, and Shay Mitchell), posted a photo of the mini makeover on Instagram. In it, Kunis — clad in a casual, heart-adorned white tee — shows off her new caramel shade, chopped just below the collarbones and styled in glossy waves.

This is a noteworthy departure from her usual long and dark mermaid waves, but it certainly isn't the first time she's switched it up (not even in the past six months).

This latest dye job isn't nearly as surprising as when Kunis stepped out as a platinum blonde with dip-dyed aqua ends last September. She was hardly even recognizable as she ran errands around Los Angeles with her two-toned bun tucked under a ball cap.

Her hair seems to have recovered impeccably from the recent bleach moment and now, she's back to her classic, girl-next-door self — a look that has always suited her as well as those gloriously thick eyebrows, which were enviable as ever on Sat., too.

According to Wood's Instagram, makeup artist Tracey Levy was responsible for the actor's subtle smoky eye and light pink gloss. It was as simple as it was timeless — now, if only we could see more of it, please and thank you.