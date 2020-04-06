While some celebrities have taken the time of quarantine to alter their looks (see: Pink drunkenly cutting her hair, Rosalía's at-home fringe, or Riz Ahmed buzzing off all his locks), others are using the time to revert back to their roots. Case in point: beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. Although the star is rarely seen sans wig or extensions, Kylie Jenner's embracing her natural hair length during self-isolation — and, it’s *much* shorter than you'd expect.

Fans of Jenner may have briefly caught the 22-year-old's natural hair length — a chin-grazing bob — in early February via an Instagram story she posted after longtime hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, gave her a trim (which, in Jenner's mind translated to all her hair being cut off). And then a month later, the chop made another quick appearance in an Instagram story when Jenner touched up her roots to match the ever-popular "bronde" shade she'd been sporting. But aside from glimpses on Instagram, in the two months after revealing, Jenner hadn't given an entire exposé on her natural hair — aka she was still posting pics where her tresses reached her bum or were wrapped in a plait twice the length of her body.

That is, until quarantine went into full effect. In the interest of social distancing, which means no more trips to the salon or even at-home appointments, Jenner is on what she calls a "hair health journey" for the foreseeable future.

During an Instagram Live session with bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou on April 4, Jenner recalled, "This is actually the first time I’ve worn my natural hair.” The bronde tresses, flipped out at the end, now barely reach down to Jenner's shoulders. And thanks to argan oil and the different hair mask treatments Jenner's adopted, her natural hair has mega volume and shine.

Though there's no telling how long the youngest of the KarJenner clan will keep her natural locks, one thing's for sure: They look great. And if you're itching to recreate the look, maybe start with trimming your split ends for now. Otherwise, just be careful with those scissors.

