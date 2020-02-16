So far, 2020 is shaping up to be the year of bangs. Chalk it up to the shag-haircut trend that's making the rounds, but it seems like there's just something about a face-framing chop that suddenly no one can resist. However, as celebrities have proven time and time again, you don't have to go with a short or mid-length shaggy cut for bangs to look incredibly chic. In fact, long hair with bangs is equally as stylish, and doesn't require you to get a major cut — a huge bonus for those who tremble at the mere thought of scissors near their hair

Plus, the options are endless. As Jessica Biel demonstrates with a sleek, straight haircut from 2013, even the most basic of styles looks right on trend. Or, look to Ciara for further evidence of its versatility; the singer went curly with the style in 2018 with chest-length hair and just-past-the-eyebrow bangs for a major bombshell effect. There's also Halle Berry's version, which, of course, is as timeless as she is thanks to long, face-framing bangs and soft layers.

In the mood for a switch up? Keep scrolling for seven long-hair-with-bangs looks to inspire you (and your hairstylist).

Wispy Curtain Bangs Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images It's hard to go wrong with Dakota Johnson's signature look — and the proof is in how long she's been wearing it (which is literally years). The actor pairs curtain bangs with simple, wavy locks for an always-effortless look.

Eyelash-Skimming Bangs J.Lo may be able to wear *any* hairstyle and make it look perfect, but there's no denying that this is one of her best. Her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, paired wavy bombshell hair with long, straight bangs and some face-framing layers for a look that's hard not to want.

Choppy & Wavy Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though it's a major departure from Emily Ratajkowski's normally simple hairstyle, these long layers and choppy bangs are still the epitome of cool-girl style.

Straight Across & Curly David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The key to getting curly bangs like Ciara's stunning 'do? According to an article on Elite Daily, it comes down to taking bounce-back into account. "When cutting bangs on curls, always remember that they are going to spring up because of the weight you will remove, so leave enough room for the bounce," Amy Clark, Top Stylist at Rob Peetoom Williamsburg in New York told the publication in July 2019.

Sleek & Over The Eyebrows Maury Phillips/WireImage/Getty Images Sometimes, simple really is best. If you're a fan of this sleek cut from Jessica Biel, forgo complicated layers and choppy locks and opt for a no-frills style.

Long Bangs & Soft Layers Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty Images If you can't stand the thought of bangs being in your face but still want a hint of them, copy this Halle Berry look. The actor's super-long bangs blend right into her layered haircut, but still offer face-framing effects.