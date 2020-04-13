Kaia Gerber is maximizing on her home time by fostering a puppy, starting a book club, and apparently experimenting with her hair. The day after debuting what looked to be a lightened-up shade, she shared a video of Audrey Hepburn cutting her bangs, captioning it "me right now." And while nobody's encouraging you to chop your own fringe (honestly, don't), Kaia Gerber's bronde might be a hair DIY actually worth trying.

We are all — even the 18-year-old model — becoming self-made colorists whilst stuck in isolation. Jennifer Love Hewitt has doused her signature chestnut tresses in a hot-pink Lime Crime hue, apologizing to her stylist Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One afterwards. Meanwhile, Pink buzzed hers on a live stream (while drinking) and Miley Cyrus has admitted to trimming up her new-age mullet herself.

What started as innocent root touch-ups has developed into full-blown hair transformations, all over Instagram. And the latest to jump on the bandwagon is Gerber. The model's usually brunette hair seemed to be erring a bit more on the blonde side in a selfie she posted on April 4, but then again, maybe it was just the lighting.

A more recent photo confirms it, though: Kaia Gerber is the latest to join the emerging bronde movement.

Bronde (a honey-colored mix of brunette and blonde) is quickly becoming 2020's trending shade. It's been a longtime go-to for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and Blake Lively, but more recently it's been launched into the spotlight by the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Khloe, Kim, and Kylie have all debuted the in-between shade of late.

Gerber herself is no stranger to a bold cut — upgrading her dramatic bob to a long pixie most recently — but she rarely ever switches up her natural golden-brown color. This sun-kissed hue is a major departure for her, and one that you'll likely want to be rocking come summertime, too.

But before you go running to grab the last at-home dye kit from Target, do yourself a favor and consult your actual colorist on this one. And put down the kitchen shears while you're at it. Those curtain bangs can wait.