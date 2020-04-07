Leave it to Gabrielle Union to find a silver lining while social distancing. On April 4, Gabrielle Union's natural curls were ushered back into the spotlight after the multi-hyphenate shared her latest look on Instagram — and according to Union, her hair is enjoying the downtime. "When your natural locks appreciate the lock down," Union captioned the video, which featured the star playing with her short, glossy hair (and Leikeli47's song, "Wash & Set").

And while friends and fans definitely appreciated a look into Union's self-titled "#QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles" — "yes beauty!!!!" commented Tracee Ellis Ross — the video also may've served as a sneak peek of haircare products to come. "Unlocking the secret soon... 🔐 #InTheLab," Union continued in her caption; which seems to be a major hint regarding something new by way of Union's haircare line, Flawless.

Potential product drop aside, Union isn't the only celebrity embracing her natural hairstyle while salons around the country are closed. Both Kylie Jenner's naturally short hair and Ariana Grande's natural curls have made appearances recently on social media, while Tamera Mowry took time to shout-out her gray strands on Instagram. "Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I’m okay with it!" Mowry wrote.

"See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours!!" Union captioned another post on April 5, this time featuring her daughter, Kaavia James. "When I took my braids out she was like 👀🤔 now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls ❤💜🖤 #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles."

Fingers crossed that whatever Union is working on #InTheLab drops soon. Until then, keep reading to shop a few top haircare products, including masks, conditioners, and leave-ins to help your natural hair shine.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.