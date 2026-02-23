Every year, the lead up to The Met Gala begins with three main announcements: the first is the theme, the second are the co-chairs, and the last — and perhaps the most anticipated — is the dress code. The exhibition theme “Costume Art,” announced in late 2025, is not to be confused with the gala’s official dress code, “Fashion is Art,” made public three months later on Feb. 23rd. While we may not yet know how designers and celebrities alike will interpret the attire, taking a look at runways past and present might offer some clues.

Designers like Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Schiaparelli have set the groundwork for what’s possible with haute couture designs that are more like works of art — which this year’s co-chairs, Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman, are more than familiar with. Beyoncé has worn Schiaparelli on numerous magazine covers and occasions, including to last year’s Grammys where she took home Best Country Album. Kidman has also worn Schiaparelli on the red carpet, most recently at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. Venus Williams, the third co-chair, is also no stranger to the label. Williams sat front row at Daniel Lee’s 2024 couture show in Paris wearing one of his designs.

Other avant garde favorites that would be fitting for this year’s gala is British-American designer, Harris Reed, who famously dressed Demi Moore for the gala in 2024. Perhaps Parisian couturier, Ashi Studio will create a custom design for one of its muses, Margot Robbie, Teyana Taylor, or Kylie Jenner. Romantic wear designer, T Label — worn by Suki Waterhouse — would also be a perfect fit for the art centric theme. Couture season in Paris boasted some seriously good designs from debut collections from Matthieu Blazy at Chanel and Jonathan Anderson at Dior.

Now that the dress code is finally out of the bag, it’s time for designers to run with it. Keep scrolling for some past Met Gala inspiration and recent runway looks that might inform the first Monday in May.

Dior Haute Couture Runway, 2026

Estrop/Getty Images

Chanel Haute Couture Runway, 2026

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Runway, 2022

Peter White/Getty Images

Harris Reed & Demi Moore, The Met Gala, 2024

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

In Harris Reed.

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Runway, 2022

Peter White/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti, The Golden Globe Awards, 2026

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Lady Gaga, The Grammy Awards, 2026

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In archival McQueen.

Grace Ling Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2025 Runway

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023

Peter White/Getty Images

Backstage at Marc Jacobs Spring 2025 Ready-To-Wear Show

WWD/Getty Images

Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

