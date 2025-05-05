Feast your eyes on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, because it’s time for fashion’s biggest bash of the year. For one night only, the luxe landmark belongs to the Met Gala and the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. What happens inside the A-list affair is the industry’s best-kept secret, but the red carpet circuit is fair game. For the next few hours, Hollywood’s most revered celebrities will grace the iconic staircase (you know the one) in menswear, timeless tailoring, and archival attire all inspired by the “Tailored For You” dress code.

ICYMI, this year’s dress code “is a nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear and is ‘purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation,” Vogue shared back in February. Ever since then, fashion enthusiasts have been eager to see how stars would interpret it. Monica Miller’s book, Slaves To Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling Of Black Diasporic Identity guided much of the exhibition, which will “take the Black dandy as its subject, examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora,” Vogue confirmed. With that said, the guests sourced Miller’s novel for inspiration when choosing their ensembles.

One of the first VIPs to pay homage to Black dandyism was Teyana Taylor, who chose various menswear moments custom-made by Marc Jacobs. The fashion muse started a pinstripe trend with a matching suit set layered underneath a shoulder-padded cape. Then, Emma Chamberlain followed Taylor’s lead in a pinstripe custom Courrèges gown. She upped the vintage energy with accessories from eBay, a fitting choice for the retailer’s partner. Next up on the red carpet rotation was Saturday Night Live star, Ego Nwodim. The comedian pulled off an all-black peplum suit, courtesy of Christopher John Rogers. Nwodim’s hair style was just as abstract as the custom design.

In true Met form, the fashion moments just keep coming. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks so far. And bookmark this page, because TZR will update it with each notable number as they pop up.

Kerry Washington

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/

The Scandal star joined the designer of her blazer and sheer skirt, Jonathan Simkhai on the blue carpet. In addition to the plunging neckline, her back was completely open.

Lupita Nyong’o

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment

Chanel’s style streak started strong in a Tiffany blue suit set, adorned with a sheer cape, a floral brooch, and a small top hat.

Anne Hathaway

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

In a red carpet interview with Vogue, The Devil Wears Prada alum revealed she took style cues from André Leon Talley in a striped maxi skirt and a billowy white button-down, both from Carolina Herrera.

Diana Ross

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The Grammy winner’s white, feather-embellished train spanned the entire length of the legendary staircase. It was also embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren.

Zendaya

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

With help from her longtime stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya channeled the menswear renaissance in an all-white suit set, complete with flared trousers, a fitted blazer, and a chic hat.

Miley Cyrus

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The singer stunned in a two-piece ensemble from Alaïa, complete with a cropped, croc-embossed blazer and fishtail skirt.

Megan Thee Stallion

Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The rapper’s custom Michael Kors Collection gown — complete with faux fur coat — was perfectly crowned with an elaborate bejeweled pony.

Sabrina Carpenter

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Carpenter’s rich red pantless suit was courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Zoe Saldaña

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

If you look closely enough, you’ll see the Oscar winner’s black-and-white Thom Browne look was perfectly pleated.

Pamela Anderson

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment

At the top of the staircase, Anderson sparkled in a long-sleeve gown from Tory Burch.

Whoopi Goldberg

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

The legend attended her third Met Gala in a buttoned suit dress and a timeless top hat by Thom Browne.

Sadie Sink

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Another Broadway babe brought gothic glamour to the carpet in a lace, floor-length black gown by Prada.

Audra McDonald

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

The current star of Broadway’s Gypsy took a break from her run to attend the Met Gala in an ivory gown and a complementary embroidered coat, both from Harbison Studio.

Coco Jones

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jones clearly understood the “Tailored For You” dress code in ivory pants and a matching floor-length coat by Manish Malhotra and Jimmy Choo shoes. Both were decorated with rhinestones, embroidery, and pearls.

Sydney Sweeney

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

The Euphoria star brought some sparkle to the Met in a rhinestone-covered black gown from Miu Miu. Sweeney revealed on Instagram, it was inspired by Kim Novak. Her fringed sleeves were especially eye-catching.

Colman Domingo

Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment

After taking off his Valentino cape, Domingo revealed his modern-day suit from the same label, which featured a checkered blazer, high-waisted pants, and a polka-dot ascot tie.

Pharrell Williams & Helen Lasichanh

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Arm-in-arm with his wife, Lasichanh, the Met Gala co-chair wore head-to-toe menswear Louis Vuitton. Williams’ wife (and fellow fashion designer) went sheer in monogrammed tights, a leather bodysuit, and a coordinating blazer, all from — you guessed it — the French atelier.

Gigi Hadid

Steve Eichner/WWD/Getty Images

Hadid was spotted outside The Carlyle Hotel looking like a gilded goddess in custom Miu Miu.

Anna Wintour

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

The editor-in-chief of Vogue looked elegant in an embroidered white gown from Louis Vuitton, created by men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams.

Maya Hawke

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hawke embraced the dramatic cape trend with a custom Prada beige confection to complement her soft pink peplum gown.

Colman Domingo & Lewis Hamilton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

To no surprise, the co-chairs brought their fashion A-game. Domingo, for one, shined in a sequined Valentino cape and Boucheron diamonds, while Hamilton chose all-white custom Louis Vuitton, designed by Williams.

Teyana Taylor

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

All eyes were on Taylor in a red-and-gray suit set, complete with an intricate vest, a pinstripe suit, sky-high platforms, and an elongated cape. Extra points for her feather-embellished hat and diamond accents, also from Marc Jacobs.

Ego Nwodim

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

With help from Christopher John Rogers, Nwodim turned heads in all-black attire — most notably, a peplum-shaped blazer.

Emma Chamberlain

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Before hosting the Vogue livestream, Chamberlain posed for photographers in a pinstripe custom Courrèges gown and vintage accessories from eBay.

More to come...